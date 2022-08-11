The Ultimate Bull Riding Battle is coming to Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls on Aug. 27.
This is the 5th Anniversary of The Ultimate Bull Riding Battle in Idaho Falls.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Family entertainment starting before the main event:
· Clown scramble to all kids under 10 years old 6:30 p.m.
· Face Painting and Kids Zone
· Food and drink vendors
· Mini bulls & riders pre-show at 6:45 pm.
· Main event at 7:30 p.m.
· Fabulous Fire Spinners at 8:30 p.m.
· Hang on to your ticket stubs for a $250 Visa card & other Giveaways
· Grand Finale Fireworks at the end of the event brought to you by PELLA Windows & Doors
The purse for the bulls & riders is estimated at $18,000-plus. The main event should be over at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Many bulls bucked at these events move on to compete at the PBR- Professional Bull Riders & NFR -National Finals Rodeo. These animals are seen at nationally televised events.
This is an HDBBA & ABBI Sanctioned Event.
The money won at this event counts as points for the HDBBA finals in (September) & the ABBI/PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in (November).
Flag football sign-ups
The Fall season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting Sept. 10 in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, find us on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $55 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.