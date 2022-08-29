TODAY’S LOCAL
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
Idaho Falls Chukars at Great Falls Voyagers 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Skyline at Pocatello, 4:30 p.m.
Bonneville at Madison, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Thunder Ridge at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Blackfoot at Rigby, 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Butte County at North Fremont, 4 p.m.
Butte County vs. Teton at North Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Skyline vs. Preston at Highland High School, 6:30 p.m.
Madison at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Teton at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Highland, 8 p.m.
TODAY'S TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Stanford at Florida, 5 p.m. on SECN
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark, 12 p.m. on NHLN
MLB
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 5 p.m. on TBS
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m. on MLBN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Everton at Leeds United, 1 p.m. on USA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m. on ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m. on ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m. on ESPN2
TODAY’S RADIO
Idaho Falls Chukars at Great Falls Voyagers 6:45 p.m. on 980 AM, 98.7 FM
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
