TODAY’S LOCAL PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
Idaho Falls Chukars at Great Falls Voyagers 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Idaho Falls at Shelley, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at Thunder Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Shelley at Burley, 4:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
West Jefferson at Soda Springs, 4 p.m.
Challis at Carey, 5 p.m.
Teton vs. West Jefferson at Soda Springs, 5 p.m.
Teton at Soda Springs, 6 p.m.
Challis vs. Camas County at Carey, 6:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Blackfoot at Rigby, 7 p.m.
Century at Shelley, 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Marsh Valley at South Fremont, 7 p.m.
TODAY’S TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final, 3 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga, 11 a.m. on FS2
NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m. on FS1
NYRA: Saratoga, 4 p.m. on FS2
MLB
Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 12 p.m. on MLBN
7 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 5 p.m. on MLBN
RUGBY (MEN'S)
NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, 3:45 a.m. (Thursday) on FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria, 10:30 a.m. on CBSSN
Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 1 p.m. on USA
MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. on FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 p.m. on ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m. on ESPN
WNBA
Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2, 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
TODAY’S RADIO PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
Idaho Falls Chukars at Great Falls Voyagers 6:45 p.m. on 980 AM, 98.7 FM
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
