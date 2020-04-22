BLACKFOOT — Over the years, there have been many instances where an individual or team has tried to pull a little chicanery in an effort to gain an edge and prevail in a contest.
We all know about the sign stealing fiasco that has taken place in a couple of World Series match-ups where the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox allegedly were able to use stolen signs to gain an edge and win their recent World Series contests over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There have been some historic efforts over the years, perhaps none as dramatic as what Rosie Ruiz did during the 1980 Boston Marathon, where she jumped into the race a half mile from the finish, well ahead of the lead women runners and was declared the winner of the race.
Ruiz was 26 at the time and her time was thought to be a record of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 5.6 seconds. The only problem was that the other runners could not remember seeing her in the race and when officials went to the television footage of the race, they could not find her on the film at all.
Eight days after the race, Ruiz was stripped of the title and the victory was awarded to Canada’s Jacquiline Gareau, who at least ran the entire course.
Other important sporting events that took place on this date in history are listed below:
1951— Bob Davies’ two foul shots and Jack Coleman’s layup give the Rochester Royals a 79-75 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the NBA championship. Arnie Risen scores 24 and Davies adds 20 for Rochester, which shoots 38% from the field.
1967— After 737 straight games, the Dodgers are rained out for the first time since they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The storm not only washes out the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but also a top-flight pitching matchup — Don Drysdale vs. Bob Gibson.
1975— Bill Rodgers breaks the Boston Marathon record with a winning time of 2:09:55, knocking 35 seconds off the mark set by Ron Hill in 1970. Rodgers takes advantage of a blustery northwest tailwind and rides it to the fifth fastest world clocking ever.
1994— Eddie Murray sets a major league record at the Metrodome in Minneapolis with his 11th switch-hit home run game, hitting one left-handed and another right-handed, as the Cleveland Indians beat the Twins 10-6. Murray, in the lineup as the designated hitter, breaks the mark established by Mickey Mantle in 1964.
1995— Utah, considered an underdog to stronger teams from host Georgia, Alabama and UCLA, continues its domination of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, winning its ninth national title since the event began in 1982 with a score of 196.650. Alabama and Michigan tie for second at 196.425.
1996— The Chicago Bulls wrap up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision over the Washington Bullets. The Bulls broke the record of 69 wins set by the Lakers in the 1971-72 season. Jordan also establishes an NBA record when he wins his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.
2001— In one of the most shocking upsets, Hasim Rahman flattens Lennox Lewis with a stunning right-hand punch near the end of the fifth round and wins the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles at Brakpan, South Africa. The blow puts in jeopardy a potential $100-million bout between Lewis and Mike Tyson.
2002— Rafael Furcal ties a modern record and becomes the first Braves player in 46 years to hit three triples in a game as Atlanta beats the Florida Marlins 4-2 at Turner Field. Furcal goes three-for-five and scores three runs.
2002— Iva Majoli, ranked 58th in the world, is the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA top-tier tournament when she beats Patty Schnyder on clay 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the final of the Family Circle Cup, her first singles title since the 1997 French Open. Schnyder had upset No. 1 Jennifer Capriati in the semifinals.
2012— Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox pitches a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners. Humber strikes out nine in the 4-0 victory at Safeco Field in Seattle. It is the 21st perfect game in major league history.