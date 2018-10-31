All-conference teams are selected by coaches
Boys soccer All 5A/4A High Country Conference
Player of the year: Balor Reilly, Hillcrest sr.
5A Coach of the Year: Corey Toldson, Thunder Ridge
4A Coach of the Year: Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest
First team
Jason Rogel, Thunder Ridge jr. GK
Brad Cook, Blackfoot sr.
Caleb Speirs, Hillcrest sr.
Jaxon Keller, Hillcrest jr.
Conner Johnson, Idaho Falls jr.
Hunter Clay, Madison sr.
Mac Bingham, Rigby sr.
Isaac Bunce, Shelley sr.
Santiago Coyanrubias, Skyline sr.
Jesus Lopez, Thunder Ridge jr.
Fabian Sandoval, Thunder Ridge sr.
Second team
Nick Quezada, Blackfoot sr. GK
Frankie Garcia, Blackfoot soph.
Jake Hoover, Hillcrest jr.
Jose Martinez, Hillcrest sr.
Kyle Fogg, Idaho Falls sr.
Demetri Fried-Ochoa, Idaho Falls sr.
Alexis Ayon, Madison jr.
Kyle Davie, Rigby sr.
Sergio Romero, Shelley jr.
Johnny Ponce, Skyline sr.
Emmanuel Garcia, Thunder Ridge sr.
Honorable mention
Kaden Hales, Bonneville soph. GK; Tyler Stauffer, Hillcrest jr. GK; Tyler Meng, Rigby sr. GK; Julian Cuevas, Blackfoot sr.; Ivan Zamora, Blackfoot jr.; Kyle Johnson, Bonneville sr.; Preston Burker, Hillcrest sr.; Omar Reyes, Hillcrest sr.; Jameson Lee, Idaho Falls jr.; Junior Soto, Idaho Falls soph.; Isaac Schatt, Madison sr.; Ethan Thompson, Rigby sr.; Colby Smith, Rigby jr.; William Hanosky, Shelley jr.; Fernando Varguez, Skyline soph.; Austin Hoopes, Thunder Ridge soph.; Evan Williams, Thunder Ridge jr.
Boys Soccer All 3A Mountain Rivers Conference
Player of the Year: Spencer Dayley, Sugar-Salem sr.
First team
Rylan Bean, Sugar-Salem jr. GK
Luke Terry, Sugar-Salem sr. D
Joshua Taylor, Sugar-Salem jr. D
Ricardo Arellano, Teton sr. D
Rylei Confort, Teton jr. D
Martin Gordo, South Fremont sr. D
Hugo Luna, South Fremont sr. D
Asa Hatch, Sugar-Salem sr. mid
Jordan Dayley, Sugar-Salem jr. mid
Oswin Hernandez, Teton sr. mid
Alexis Hernandez, Teton, sr. mid
Roberto Avila, South Fremont sr. mid
Carter Rowbury, South Fremont sr. mid
Gerard Garcia, Firth sr. mid
Scott Galbraith, Sugar-Salem jr. F
Alan Castro, Teton soph. F
Spencer Murri, South Fremont jr. F
Tanner Killpack, Firth sr. F
Second Team
Sebastian Rodriguez, Teton sr. GK
Sam Puzey, Sugar-Salem jr. D
Ethan Tuttle, Sugar-Salem jr. D
Jose Velazquez, Teton soph. D
Andy Zamora, Teton fr. D
Cesar Tavarez, South Fremont jr. D
Kyler Lusk, South Fremont soph. D
Spencer Hunt, Sugar-Salem jr. mid
Nathan Dayley, Sugar-Salem, soph. mid
Conner Kennedy, Sugar-Salem, soph. mid
Brayan Olvera, Teton soph. mid
Bryan Velazquez, Teton fr. mid
Jeremy Gurvine, South Fremont sr. mid
Miguel Alvardo, South Fremont jr. mid
Adam Lokey, South Fremont jr. mid
Matt Jackson, Firth sr. mid
Anthony Castro, Teton fr. F
Ulises Montoya, Teton fr. F
Antonio Ramirez, South Fremont jr. F
Keifer Stoddard, South Fremont fr. F
Honorable Mention
Joshua Rhoton, Sugar-Salem jr.; Yahir Hernandez, Teton soph.; Will Bushman, South Fremont sr.; Johan Ventura, South Fremont jr.; Justin Paredes, South Fremont jr.; Edgar Argueta, South Fremont jr.; Callen Jolley, Firth jr.