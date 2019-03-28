All-conference selections are voted on by coaches

5A/4A High Country Conference Boys Basketball selections

Co-players of the year: Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls; Spencer Hathaway, Madison

Coach of the Year: Howard Hart, Idaho Falls

First team

Kyle Austin, Hillcrest

Britton Berrett, Rigby

Dexter Hale, Blackfoot

Randon Hostert, Bonneville

Tanoa Togiai, Rigby

Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls

Second team

Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge

Mason McWhorter, Madison

Jaden Schwab, Madison

Jett Shelley, Blackfoot

Cruz Taylor, Skyline

Wyatt Taylor, Rigby

Honorable mention

Braxton Ball, Idaho Falls; Parker Boyle, Hillcrest; Andrew Gregersen, Idaho Falls; Kyle Jackson, Madison; Riley Judy, Bonneville; Brandon McBride, Shelley; Tagg Olaveson, Rigby; Jordan Perez, Bonneville; Reece Robinson, Blackfoot; Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge

