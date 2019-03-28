All-conference selections are voted on by coaches
5A/4A High Country Conference Boys Basketball selections
Co-players of the year: Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls; Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Coach of the Year: Howard Hart, Idaho Falls
First team
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
Britton Berrett, Rigby
Dexter Hale, Blackfoot
Randon Hostert, Bonneville
Tanoa Togiai, Rigby
Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls
Second team
Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge
Mason McWhorter, Madison
Jaden Schwab, Madison
Jett Shelley, Blackfoot
Cruz Taylor, Skyline
Wyatt Taylor, Rigby
Honorable mention
Braxton Ball, Idaho Falls; Parker Boyle, Hillcrest; Andrew Gregersen, Idaho Falls; Kyle Jackson, Madison; Riley Judy, Bonneville; Brandon McBride, Shelley; Tagg Olaveson, Rigby; Jordan Perez, Bonneville; Reece Robinson, Blackfoot; Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge