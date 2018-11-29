All conference teams are selected by coaches
1A D-II District 5-6 All Rocky Mountain Conference volleyball
Player of the Year: Joanna Hayes, jr. S, Watersprings
First team
Hailee Tomkinson, OH, Rockland
Evie Waite, OH, Rockland
Gaby Hernandez, MB, Clark County
Adrainna Rubio, MB, Watersprings
Charlotte Wilson, L, Rockland
Jessi Merkle, DS, Watersprings
Second team
Riley Moore, OH, Mackay
Rylee Mathison, OH, Watersprings
Marissa Nelson, MB, Mackay
Chloe Fullmer, MB, Mackay
Madalyn Permann, S, Rockland
Angie Gomez, L, Watersprings
Sidney Tomchak, DS, Leadore
Honorable mention
Kimberly Neese, OH, North Gem; Danielle Girvin, OH, Leadore; Eryn Parrish, MB, Rockland; Sarina Rios, MB, Watersprings; Joni Grover, S, Clark County; Wesley Low, L, North Gem; Tia Carlson, DS, Mackay