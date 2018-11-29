All conference teams are selected by coaches

1A D-II District 5-6 All Rocky Mountain Conference volleyball

Player of the Year: Joanna Hayes, jr. S, Watersprings

First team

Hailee Tomkinson, OH, Rockland

Evie Waite, OH, Rockland

Gaby Hernandez, MB, Clark County

Adrainna Rubio, MB, Watersprings

Charlotte Wilson, L, Rockland

Jessi Merkle, DS, Watersprings

Second team

Riley Moore, OH, Mackay

Rylee Mathison, OH, Watersprings

Marissa Nelson, MB, Mackay

Chloe Fullmer, MB, Mackay

Madalyn Permann, S, Rockland

Angie Gomez, L, Watersprings

Sidney Tomchak, DS, Leadore

Honorable mention

Kimberly Neese, OH, North Gem; Danielle Girvin, OH, Leadore; Eryn Parrish, MB, Rockland; Sarina Rios, MB, Watersprings; Joni Grover, S, Clark County; Wesley Low, L, North Gem; Tia Carlson, DS, Mackay

