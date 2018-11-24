- All-conference is selected by coaches
Player of the Year: Kobe Tracy, QB, Highland
Offensive Player of the Year: Landon Demuzio, RB, Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Brigham Castillow, LB, Madison
Coach of the Year: Gino Mariani, Highland
First-team offense
Quarterback: Jordan Porter, Madison
Running back: Karson Hastings, Madison; Jesus Garcia, Highland
Tight end: Drake Hill, Highland
Wide receiver: Andrew Van Sickle, Highland; Mason McWhorter, Madison; Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge
Offensive line: Landon Cook, Rigby; Tanner Drury, Highland; Colton Heinz, Highland; Nathan Sanders, Madison; Dallin Whitehead, Madison
Kicker: Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Return: Karson Hastings, Madison
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Keegan Thompson, Rigby
Running back: Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby; Malachi Valora, Madison
Tight end: Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Wide receiver: Austin Richards; Highland; Bolder Murray, Madison; Spencer Richins, Rigby
Offensive line: BJ Madsen, Rigby; Seth Moedl, Thunder Ridge; Elijah Fonoti, Thunder Ridge; Blake Williamson, Highland; Nate Franz, Rigby
Kicker: Logan Armstrong, Highland
Return: Carter Fellows, Highland
First-team defense
Defensive line: Kamaih Olsen, Highland; Trey Williams, Madison; Ziggy Falevi, Rigby; Tanoa Togiai, Rigby
Linebacker: Dylan Jester, Highland; Taylor Kerr, Highland; Brigham Carter, Madison; Jaxon Graham, Rigby
Defensive back: Jayden Bell, Highland; Carter Fellows, Highland; Jaden Schwab, Madison; Freddy Sheppard, Rigby
Punter: Jayden Bell, Highland
Second-team defense
Defensive line: Luke Togiai, Highland; Bridger Bair, Madison; Ares Vankirk, Thunder Ridge; Jack Hall, Highland
Linebacker: Trey Talbot, Rigby; Connor Isom, Thunder Ridge; Micah Naumu, Highland; Brigdon Craig, Thunder Ridge
Defensive back: Davis Berry, Madison; Payton Richardson, Rigby; Trey Murdoch, Thunder Ridge; Jadon Whitworth, Highland
Punter: Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Honorable mention offense
Wide receiver: Lane Gillespie, Thunder Ridge
Tight end: Brycen Uffens, Rigby
Offensive line: Jared Piper-Perez, Highland
Honorable mention defense
Defensive line: Jacob Ramsey, Highland; Erubey Garcia, Rigby
Linebacker: Landon Johnson, Rigby
Defensive back: Logan Armstrong, Highland; Micah Moss, Rigby; Robbie South, Madison