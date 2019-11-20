*All-conference teams are selected by coaches*

Offensive Player of the Year: Annalise Brunson, Madison sr. striker

Defensive Player of the Year: Julia Williams, Madison sr. center back

Goal Keeper of the Year: Rachel Hicks, Madison sr.

All District Team

Aubrey Hymas, Highland sr. forward

Hannah Bolingbroke, Madison sr. wing

Morgan Christensen, Highland soph. midfielder

Kayzee Vaughan, Highland soph. midfielder

Breckley Birch, Madison sr. midfielder

Riley Sanders, Rigby jr. midfielder

Sydney Lance, Thunder Ridge sr. defender/forward

Grace Fisher, Highland soph. defender

Meghan Calley, Highland jr. GK

Saydree Bell, Highland soph. wing

Victoria Aguinaga, Thunder Ridge jr. defender

Honorable Mention

Megan Morrin, Madison jr. wing; Evee Stoddard, Highland fr. defender; Lannie Morris, Rigby soph. defender; Ali Dummar, Madison sr. defender; Sophia Mangum, Thunder Ridge soph. midfielder/forward; Hailey England, Highland sr. wing; Jyrrika Busby, Madison sr. midfielder/defender

