*All-conference teams are selected by coaches*
Offensive Player of the Year: Annalise Brunson, Madison sr. striker
Defensive Player of the Year: Julia Williams, Madison sr. center back
Goal Keeper of the Year: Rachel Hicks, Madison sr.
All District Team
Aubrey Hymas, Highland sr. forward
Hannah Bolingbroke, Madison sr. wing
Morgan Christensen, Highland soph. midfielder
Kayzee Vaughan, Highland soph. midfielder
Breckley Birch, Madison sr. midfielder
Riley Sanders, Rigby jr. midfielder
Sydney Lance, Thunder Ridge sr. defender/forward
Grace Fisher, Highland soph. defender
Meghan Calley, Highland jr. GK
Saydree Bell, Highland soph. wing
Victoria Aguinaga, Thunder Ridge jr. defender
Honorable Mention
Megan Morrin, Madison jr. wing; Evee Stoddard, Highland fr. defender; Lannie Morris, Rigby soph. defender; Ali Dummar, Madison sr. defender; Sophia Mangum, Thunder Ridge soph. midfielder/forward; Hailey England, Highland sr. wing; Jyrrika Busby, Madison sr. midfielder/defender