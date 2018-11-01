All-conference teams are selected by coaches

All 3A Mountain Rivers Conference volleyball

Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem

Co-Players of the Year: Camber Dodson, Sugar-Salem jr. S/RS

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont sr. MB

First team

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem OH

Ashlyn Larsen, Sugar-Salem L

Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont DS

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem MB

Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem MB

Paizlee Hobbs, South Fremont RS

Megan Pannell, Sugar-Salem OH

Kaidree Nagel, South Fremont L

Second team

Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem RS

Ashlyn McBride, Sugar-Salem S

Brooke Kaufman, Teton MB

Karlee Thueson, South Fremont MB

Tyleigh Hill, South Fremont OH

Malorie Johnson, South Fremont S

Katelyn McBride, Sugar-Salem DS

LaRissa Fullmer, Teton OH

Honorable Mention

Hannah Garner, Sugar-Salem DS; Macie Dummer, South Fremont OH; Waklee Kunz, Teton OH; Shelby Brokens, Sugar-Salem RS; Cambrie Striet, Teton MB

All 3A Mountain Rivers Conference Football

Player of the Year: Kyler Yancey, South Fremont sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem jr.

Co-defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem jr.; Jordan Dodge, South Fremont sr.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem

First team offense

Jace Neville, South Fremont jr. QB

Samuel Parkinson, Sugar-Salem jr. RB

Tristan Olson, South Fremont jr. RB

Ethan Warner, Sugar-Salem sr. WR

Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem sr. WR

Dylan Hatch, Teton jr. WR

Luke Thompson, Teton soph. TE

Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem jr. OL

Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem sr. OL

Jordan Dodge, South Fremont sr. OL

German Gonzalez, South Fremont sr. OL

Edwin Smith, South Fremont sr. OL

Luke Terry, Sugar-Salem sr. K

First team defense

Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem jr. LB

Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem sr. LB

Daylin Duncan, South Fremont sr. LB

Luke Thompson, Teton soph. LB

Westin Bratt, Sugar-Salem sr. DL

Hayden Crapo, Sugar-Salem sr. DL

Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont jr. DL

Omar Morillon, South Fremont sr. DL

Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem sr. DB

Riley Thurber, Sugar-Salem jr. DB

Jake Thueson, South Fremont sr. DB

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem jr. P

Second team offense

Dusty Hess, Teton jr. QB

Kyle Ostermiller, Sugar-Salem sr. RB

Jeremiah Otto, Teton sr. RB

Grady Rusmussen, Sugar-Salem sr. WR

McKay Schulthies, Sugar-Salem jr. WR

Talon Maupin, South Fremont jr. WR

Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem jr. TE

Kaden Malstrom, Sugar-Salem jr. OL

Wyatt Crapo, Sugar-Salem sr. OL

Brandon Phillips, Teton. Jr. OL

Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont jr. OL

Bryon Popocatl, South Fremont jr. OL

Second team defense

Grady Rasmussen, Sugar-Salem sr. LB

Brayton Pope, Sugar-Salem jr. LB

River Eddins, South Fremont soph. LB

Jackson Coverley, South Fremont soph. LB

Tristan Olson, South Fremont jr. DL

Trevon Warburton, Teton jr. DL

Justus Rammell, Sugar-Salem jr. DL

Kyle Ostermiller, Sugar-Salem sr. DL

John Lewis, Sugar-Salem sr. DB

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem jr. DB

Carson Reilly, Teton jr. DB

Damon Brown, South Fremont sr. DB

Honorable mention

Carson Draper, South Fremont soph. DB

Dallin Orme, South Fremont soph. DB

Kyle Orme, South Fremont soph. OL

Fletcher Wartig, Teton sr. DB

James Fullmer, Teton jr. LB

Caden Fullmer, Teton sr. RB

Ethan Williams, Sugar-Salem sr. LB

McKay Schulthies, Sugar-Salem jr. DB

Cole Mace, Sugar-Salem sr. LB

Tags

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments