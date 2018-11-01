All-conference teams are selected by coaches
All 3A Mountain Rivers Conference volleyball
Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Co-Players of the Year: Camber Dodson, Sugar-Salem jr. S/RS
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont sr. MB
First team
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem OH
Ashlyn Larsen, Sugar-Salem L
Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont DS
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem MB
Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem MB
Paizlee Hobbs, South Fremont RS
Megan Pannell, Sugar-Salem OH
Kaidree Nagel, South Fremont L
Second team
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem RS
Ashlyn McBride, Sugar-Salem S
Brooke Kaufman, Teton MB
Karlee Thueson, South Fremont MB
Tyleigh Hill, South Fremont OH
Malorie Johnson, South Fremont S
Katelyn McBride, Sugar-Salem DS
LaRissa Fullmer, Teton OH
Honorable Mention
Hannah Garner, Sugar-Salem DS; Macie Dummer, South Fremont OH; Waklee Kunz, Teton OH; Shelby Brokens, Sugar-Salem RS; Cambrie Striet, Teton MB
All 3A Mountain Rivers Conference Football
Player of the Year: Kyler Yancey, South Fremont sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem jr.
Co-defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem jr.; Jordan Dodge, South Fremont sr.
Coach of the Year: Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
First team offense
Jace Neville, South Fremont jr. QB
Samuel Parkinson, Sugar-Salem jr. RB
Tristan Olson, South Fremont jr. RB
Ethan Warner, Sugar-Salem sr. WR
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem sr. WR
Dylan Hatch, Teton jr. WR
Luke Thompson, Teton soph. TE
Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem jr. OL
Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem sr. OL
Jordan Dodge, South Fremont sr. OL
German Gonzalez, South Fremont sr. OL
Edwin Smith, South Fremont sr. OL
Luke Terry, Sugar-Salem sr. K
First team defense
Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem jr. LB
Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem sr. LB
Daylin Duncan, South Fremont sr. LB
Luke Thompson, Teton soph. LB
Westin Bratt, Sugar-Salem sr. DL
Hayden Crapo, Sugar-Salem sr. DL
Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont jr. DL
Omar Morillon, South Fremont sr. DL
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem sr. DB
Riley Thurber, Sugar-Salem jr. DB
Jake Thueson, South Fremont sr. DB
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem jr. P
Second team offense
Dusty Hess, Teton jr. QB
Kyle Ostermiller, Sugar-Salem sr. RB
Jeremiah Otto, Teton sr. RB
Grady Rusmussen, Sugar-Salem sr. WR
McKay Schulthies, Sugar-Salem jr. WR
Talon Maupin, South Fremont jr. WR
Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem jr. TE
Kaden Malstrom, Sugar-Salem jr. OL
Wyatt Crapo, Sugar-Salem sr. OL
Brandon Phillips, Teton. Jr. OL
Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont jr. OL
Bryon Popocatl, South Fremont jr. OL
Second team defense
Grady Rasmussen, Sugar-Salem sr. LB
Brayton Pope, Sugar-Salem jr. LB
River Eddins, South Fremont soph. LB
Jackson Coverley, South Fremont soph. LB
Tristan Olson, South Fremont jr. DL
Trevon Warburton, Teton jr. DL
Justus Rammell, Sugar-Salem jr. DL
Kyle Ostermiller, Sugar-Salem sr. DL
John Lewis, Sugar-Salem sr. DB
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem jr. DB
Carson Reilly, Teton jr. DB
Damon Brown, South Fremont sr. DB
Honorable mention
Carson Draper, South Fremont soph. DB
Dallin Orme, South Fremont soph. DB
Kyle Orme, South Fremont soph. OL
Fletcher Wartig, Teton sr. DB
James Fullmer, Teton jr. LB
Caden Fullmer, Teton sr. RB
Ethan Williams, Sugar-Salem sr. LB
McKay Schulthies, Sugar-Salem jr. DB
Cole Mace, Sugar-Salem sr. LB