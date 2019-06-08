Colton Reifschneider / Bonneville junior
Reifschneider put together one of the most impressive track seasons ever seen in eastern Idaho. He only lost one race — the 100 at his first meet of the year— but went on to win the next five. He also went undefeated in the 200 and swept the 4A District 6 and 4A state titles in both races. His personal bests for both — 10.65 for the 100 and 21.62 — are the fastest times in 20 years by a District 6 boy. He broke the 11-second barrier for the 100 four times and the 22-second barrier for the 200 three times.
Ty Wright / Shelley senior
Wright’s senior season was highlighted by a personal best and Idaho all-classification best 6-11 in high jump, which put him tied for No. 7 in the nation. That personal best is the highest height cleared by a District 6 boy since Butte County’s Clint Silcock won the 2004 2A state meet with 6-10.5. The BYU signee went undefeated in high jump, including winning the Utah Valley Invitational, the Boise Relays, the Davis Invitational, Tiger-Grizz, the BYU Invitational and 4A District 6 championships. After three consecutive 3A state titles, he won the 4A state title. He also won long jump and placed second in 110 hurdles at the 4A District 6 championships and placed second at state in long jump.
Garrett Hawkes / North Fremont senior
Hawkes concluded a stellar high school career with four medals from the 2A state meet for the third year in a row: repeating as high jump state champion, winning long jump and placing second in the 110 and 300 hurdles finals. He won 110 hurdles seven times, including the Davis Invitational, the BYU Invitational, repeating as Tiger-Grizz champion and winning his third consecutive 2A District 6 title, ending the season with a personal best 14.75 (No. 6 all-classification in Idaho). He won 300 hurdles six times, including the Davis Invitational and the 2A District 6 championships, and ended the season with a personal best 39.91. He also ended the season with a personal best 22-3.75 in long jump.
Zac Bright / Idaho Falls sophomore
The versatile sophomore competed in eight different events by the end of the season, but he shined in the 800, the 4x400 and sprint medley. He won the 800 five times, including at Tiger-Grizz, the 4A District 6 championships and the 4A state championships, and broke the 2-minute mark three times to end with a personal best and Idaho all-classification No. 3 time of 1:55.46. He also contributed to district championship wins in the 4x400 and the medley, including breaking and lowering I.F.’s school record to 3:29.61, and getting medals in both at state.
Dallin Hart / Skyline senior
Hart made a statement in his return to track after three years. He competed in eight events by the end of the season, particularly excelling in distance events. Hart won the 1,600 and 3,200 at 4A District 6 track and placed third in both at the 4A state championships in respective personal best times of 4:20.16 (No. 9 Idaho all-classification) and 9:25.86 (No. 6 Idaho all-classification). He also competed in the 800, ending the year with a personal best 2:01.84.
Spencer Stutz / Madison senior
The Utah State signee followed up a stellar senior cross-country season with an impressive track season. He won 5A District 5-6 titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 and placed third in both at the 5A state meet in respective personal best times of 4:20.03 and 9:24.6. His 3,200 time at state also broke older brother Jon Stutz’s school record. He also earned a sixth-place medal at state as part of Madison’s 4x400.
Johnathon Simmons / Salmon sophomore
Simmons reached the 2A state championships in four events, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 and helping the 4x400 team to sixth place. He won the 1,600 five times, 800 twice and 3,200 three times, ending the season with respective personal bests of 4:27.24, 2:04.95 and 9:46.63. He also won the 1,600 title and contributed to a win in the 4x400 at the 2A District 6 championships.
Gerohm Rihari / Sugar-Salem senior
Rihari contributed 28 points to Sugar-Salem’s third consecutive 3A boys track state title, placing second in high jump, fifth in triple jump, second in long jump and contributing to a second-place finish in the 4x100. He ended the season with personal bests of 22-7.5 in long jump and 42-10.75 in triple jump, putting him No. 1 in District 6 for any classification and No. 4 in Idaho for any classification in long jump.
Zedekiah Davis / Skyline senior
Davis scored 23 points for 4A state champion Skyline, placing fourth in 300 hurdles, second in 110 hurdles and contributing to the first-place 4x100 finish. He swept 4A District 6 titles in boys hurdles events for the third consecutive year and ended this season with personal best times of 14.83 (110 hurdles) and 39.52 (300 hurdles). He had five wins each in both hurdles events, including his first Tiger-Grizz in the 300 hurdles.
Kooper Williams / Sugar-Salem senior
Williams concluded a stellar career for the Diggers by scoring 33 points toward Sugar-Salem’s third consecutive 3A boys track state title. He repeated as state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, placed fourth in the 800 and was part of the state runner-up sprint medley relay team. He swept distance titles at the 3A District 6 championships, including repeating as champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, and contributed to the medley relay’s district title. He ended the season with a personal best of 4:27.69 in the 1,600.
Joel Cortez / Skyline senior
Cortez ended his career for the 4A state champion Grizzlies with medals in both throwing events, placing sixth in shot put and second in discus. He swept 4A District 6 boys throwing titles, placed third in elite varsity shot put finals and second in elite varsity discus finals at Nike Boise Relays and ended his season with personal bests of 50-0.5 in shot put and 163-11 in discus.
Brayden Denney / Hillcrest junior
Denney became the first District 6 boy pole vaulter to clear 15-0 since Rigby’s Kyle Searle in 2012, giving him second place at the 4A state meet and putting him at No. 3 in Idaho this season for any classification. He won pole vault six times, including Tiger-Grizz and the 4A District 6 championships, and cleared 14-0 or higher five times. Upon clearing 14-7 at the Bonneville Invite on April 19, he broke Hillcrest’s previous school record of 14-6 set in 2017 by older brother Austin and teammate Dalton Dopp.
Kaden Hall / Rigby senior
Hall collected hardware all over the track this season for the Trojans, competing in long jump, triple jump, pole vault and high jump. He won pole vault, high jump and long jump at the 5A District 5-6 championships, won long jump at the YMCA Invitational and placed second in high jump, sixth in pole vault and long jump at the 5A state meet. He ended the season with a personal best of 6-8 in high jump, 14-0 in pole vault and 21-7.25 in long jump.
William Ashley / Challis senior
Ashley ended his career by claiming four medals at the 1A state meet for the fourth consecutive year: winning the 100, placing second in the 400, placing fourth in the 200 and sixth in long jump. He won all four events at the 1A District 5-6 championships, making him a four–time district champion in the 100 and three-time district champion in the 200 and 400. This was his first season competing in long jump, and he ended the season with a personal best 21-10.
Luke Tapp / Rigby junior
Tapp’s personal best 50.32 in the 400 led District 6 and landed him a fifth place medal at the 5A state meet. He won the event five times, including Tiger-Grizz and the 5A District 5-6 championships, and broke 51 seconds three times. He also won the 200 at the 5A District 5-6 championships and was part of the repeat district champion 4x400 team. At state, he placed seventh in the 200 and contributed to eighth and fourth place finishes, respectively, in the 4x200 and 4x400.
Mitchell Athay / Idaho Falls sophomore
Athay reached the 4A state meet for the second consecutive year, this time in two events. He placed fifth in the 3,200 and ran a personal best 4:25.33 to place seventh in the 1,600 at state. He ended the season with personal bests of 9:27.78 in the 3,200, 4:10.43 in the 1,500 and 4:28.91 in the mile—all at the Arcadia Invitational—and 2:04.39 in the 800. He also was part of the Tiger-Grizz champion 4x800 team that ran a meet record and Idaho Falls record time of 8:08.90.
Karson Hastings / Madison senior
The do-it-all sprinter and relay runner was praised by local coaches for his versatility. He advanced to the 5A state meet in four events for the second consecutive year, qualifying in the 200, reaching the 100 finals for the first time (eighth place) and contributing to third-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200. He ended the season with a personal best of 10.8 in the 100. He also contributed to a third consecutive title in the 4x100 and second consecutive title in the 4x200 at the 5A District 5-6 championships.
Andy Gebhardt / Salmon junior
Gebhardt extended his district title streak to three in the 800 and 3,200 and reached the 2A state meet in all three distance events and a relay for the second consecutive year. He placed second in the 800, fourth in the 3,200 and contributed to a sixth-place finish in the 4x400 at state. He ended the season with a personal best 4:28.58 in the 1,600, and his 800 personal best of 1:58.42 was No. 15 Idaho all-classification and No. 2 in District 6.
Hadley Miller / Sugar-Salem junior
Miller swept the 100 and 200 titles, won long jump and contributed to the winning 4x100 team at the 3A District 6 championships. He placed fourth in the 200, third in long jump and was part of the second-place 4x100 team to score 19 points for the Diggers, who claimed their third consecutive 3A state title. His personal best of 22-3.5 in long jump at state was also No. 7 Idaho all-classification and the No. 3 best mark in District 6.
Zach Erikson / Idaho Falls senior
Erikson won the first Tiger-Grizz gold medal of his career in thrilling fashion, claiming the 3,200 by two hundredths of a second and contributing to the winning 4x800 team which ran a meet record and Idaho Falls record 8:08.90. The BYU signee was also a member of the 4A District 6 champion 4x400 team which placed fifth at state and earned medals in the 1,600 (sixth in personal best 4:25.01) and 3,200 (fourth in a No. 8 Idaho all-classification time of 9:32.01).
Stetson Moss / Thunder Ridge junior
Injury limited Moss to one event at state—the 1,600, where he placed sixth in 4:21.13—but Moss produced personal bests that were among the best times in Idaho. He ran a 9:36.03 (No. 11 Idaho all-classification) for second in the 3,200 and 4:18.84 (No. 5 Idaho all-classification) for third in the 1,600 at the Nike Boise Relays. He also ran 3:58.38 for the 1,500 and 4:16.92 for the mile at the Nike Jesuit Twilight Relays.
Keyan Cummins / Butte County junior
Cummins reached the 1A state meet in four events. The 1A District 5-6 runner-up in the 100 and 200, he placed fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 at the 1A state meet to claim his first state medals in individual events. He also contributed to district titles in the 4x100 and 4x200, third place in the 4x100 and first place in the 4x200 at state. He ended the season with personal bests of 11.45 in the 100 and 23.39 in the 200.
Zion Johnson / Skyline senior
Johnson’s personal best 44-4.25 led District 6 triple jump marks. He placed in the top five in the event all season and won it five times, including at Tiger-Grizz. He placed second at the 4A District 6 championships and at the 4A state meet, the latter of which produced a 44-2.25 and was second by two inches. He also competed in the 100, 200 and three relays this season.
Jesse Fogle / Sugar-Salem junior
Fogle earned four medals each at the 3A District 6 and 3A state championships. He swept 3A District 6 boys hurdles titles and was part of the winning 4x200 and sprint medley relay teams. Eight days later, he placed second in both hurdles events and was part of a fifth-place finish in the 4x200 and second-place finish in the medley at state. He ended this season with personal bests of 15.09 in 110 hurdles (No. 14 Idaho all-classification, No. 4 District 6) and 40.21 in 300 hurdles (No. 14 Idaho all-classification, No. 3 District 6).
Parker Reynolds / Skyline senior
Reynolds reached the 4A state meet for the second consecutive year, leaving with a medal this time after placing fourth in shot put with 51-0. He had eight top-four finishes in shot put this season, including two wins and a personal best 52-3 (No. 12 Idaho all-classification, No. 2 in District 6). He placed in the top 10 all season in discus and attained a personal best of 129-10.
Parker Ballard / Madison senior
The senior placed in the top three all season in pole vault, winning three meets and reaching the 5A state meet for the first time. He placed second at the 5A District 5-6 championships and placed third at state with 14-0. He ended the season with a personal best 14-7, the No. 5 best height cleared in Idaho for any classification and No. 2 in District 6.
Bridger Hansen / Butte County junior
Hansen reached the 1A state meet in four events. District champion in pole vault and as part of the 4x100 and 4x200 teams, Hansen helped the 4x200 team claim gold and the 4x100 team take bronze at state. He also placed fourth in the 400 a day after running a personal best 52.48 in prelims, claiming his first state medal in an individual event and ending a season of top-four finishes in the event.
Parker May / Challis senior
The 1A District 5-6 champion in the 1,600 and a repeat district champion in the 800, May reached his third consecutive 1A state meet. He placed fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600 at state and ended the season with personal bests of 2:04.25 in the 800 and 4:46.78 in the 1,600. He competed in four different individual events and two relays this season.