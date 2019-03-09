FIRST TEAM
Maycee Stenquist
Senior guard, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Stenquist's impact was felt all over the court her senior season. In addition to being the area’s leading scorer, Hillcrest’s 5-foot-8 Swiss Army knife finished top-10 in the area in rebounding (No. 7), assists (tied for No. 2), steals (No. 2) and blocks (tied for No. 6) and had three triple-doubles and a quadruple-double this season, per head coach Alan Sargent. Coaches dubbed her one of the best floor generals in District 6, a solid communicator who could flip a switch and change the tempo of a game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "You leave her open, she can shoot the jump shot. You play her tight, she's going to dribble drive you. She's out there calling what she sees on the floor. You just kind of hope to limit her as far as points and our whole game plan was get the ball out of her hands and make somebody else beat you." -Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer.
KEY STATS: 17.07 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.8 spg, 1.1 bpg
Macie Knapp
Senior guard, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: A natural forward, Knapp moved to point guard this season for the Diggers and occasionally switched between point guard and shooting guard depending on the opponent. She didn’t miss a beat, taking over games all across eastern Idaho and going out with 63 points, 26 rebounds, six assists and nine steals in three games at the state tournament. Of those, 27 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals occurred in the 3A state title game for the repeat state champion Diggers. She signs Tuesday with the College of Southern Idaho.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “We were ahead with three minutes left, (Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley) called a timeout. Knapp she took it over. She had three field goals and seven free throws in the last three minutes of the game. Knapp just gets points and makes good free throws and when she needs to, she can take it over.” –Teton coach Shon Kunz.
KEY STATS: 15.12 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 71.8 percent free throws
Sadie Lott
Junior guard, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: "Great defender," "dynamic," "amazing in transition," "hustler" and "hardest to defend" were among the remarks District 6 coaches made regarding Lott's junior season performance. Never slowing down, Lott was Bonneville's leading scorer, No. 2 on the team in field goal shooting and No. 2 in steals. Coaches also remarked at Lott's defensive finesse, often assigned to guard opposing team's best players and limiting them even if she was outsized.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "I've watched her take games over defensively. You just see something click in her and decides she's not gonna lose that night. She does whatever she can in her power to do it. She's so hard to defend because she moves constantly." -Idaho Falls coach David Vest.
KEY STATS: 15.22 ppg, 2.8 spg, 45.1 percent FGs
Maunayia Harrigfeld
Senior post, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Everything Bonneville did during the 2018-19 season ran through its lone senior. Harrigfeld led the Bees in every category except scoring (she was No. 2 to Sadie Lott), cracking top 10 in the area in scoring (No. 10), rebounding (No. 4), field goal shooting (No. 5), free throw shooting (No. 9), steals (No. 5) and blocks (No. 2). Her length aided her versatility, which numerous District 6 coaches said made her especially difficult to prepare for and contain. In addition to her scoring threat and defensive prowess, Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent added that she was the best passing post in the game he saw this winter.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "Her wingspan is amazing and she's very smart to get to the ball. She's fantastic around the rim rebounding. Even when she doesn't end up with the ball, she is part of the deflection to get a majority of their steals." -Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith.
KEY STATS: 12.74 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.2 spg, 2.4 bpg, 47 percent field goals
Maddie Johnson
Senior guard
THE PLAYER: Johnson played much bigger than her listed height of 5-foot-8 in the state tournament program. One of Ririe's many scoring threats--including a 35-point output versus Firth and making a layup with 1.6 seconds left to give Ririe its third consecutive 2A District 6 title--Johnson also made a statement in aspects not shown in scorebooks. She led Ririe in rebounds, and her team-best two blocks per game and 3.2 assists per game were top-10 in the area (No. 3 and No. 4, respectively). Johnson's high school career was cut short when she left injured versus Cole Valley on the first day of the 2A state tournament. Tests upon returning home revealed she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She was tough every time we played her, especially at districts. Defensively, just long arms and a great finisher inside." -West Jefferson head coach Jalena Dixon.
KEY STATS: 11.08 ppg, 3.2 apg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg
SECOND TEAM
Hadley Humpherys, fr. P, Blackfoot: The most frequent remark about Humpherys from District 6 coaches reached for all-area was, "She does not play like a freshman." Humpherys averaged 9.93 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field (No. 2 in area) for the 4A state consolation champion Broncos.
Tylie Jones, soph. F/C, Rigby: The consensus among District 6 coaches is that Jones's name is going to continue to come up the next two years. The 6-foot sophomore averaged 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and was also an outside shooting threat for the 5A District 5-6 champion Trojans.
Allie Cannon, sr. G, Blackfoot: District 6 coaches said the McDonald's All-American Game nominee reached another level this season. Cannon averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, shot 36.2 percent from 3, surpassed 1,000 career points and had a classy demeanor coaches said did not go unnoticed.
Abby Schiess, sr. P, Firth: Powerful in the paint, Schiess was also complimented for her smooth jumpers. She surpassed 1,000 career points in her final game and ended the year averaging 14.04 points (No. 8 in area) and 9.1 rebounds (No. 3 in area) per game.
Olivia LeCheminant, sr. P, South Fremont: A solid post who surpassed 1,000 career points, LeCheminant could score from anywhere. She led South Fremont and cracked the top-10 in the area with her 14.80 points (No. 6) per game, 8.5 rebounds per game (No. 5) and 45.4 percent field goal shooting (No. 8).
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Arave, sr. F, Blackfoot; Annalise Cheret, sr. P, Skyline; Savanah Dick, sr. G, Madison; Josee Steadman, soph. SG/PF, Snake River; Lauren Davenport, soph. P, Thunder Ridge; Macey Larsen, fr. G, Hillcrest; Waklee Kunz, jr. G, Teton; Indee Williams, jr. G, Ririe; Madi Fillmore, sr. G, Sugar-Salem; Paizlee Hobbs, sr. P/G, South Fremont; Makiah Rogers, sr. G, West Jefferson; Emma Shippen, sr. G, Rigby; Brooklyn Cunningham, jr. G, Bonneville; Mattie Olson, fr. G, Skyline; Remi Wojciechowski, jr. G, Mackay; Tenleigh Smith, soph. PG, Blackfoot; Lindsey Larson, sr. G, Sugar-Salem; Anna Boone, sr. W, Ririe; Jessi Farr, sr. G, Challis; Joanna Hayes, jr. PF, Watersprings; Cambrie Streit, jr. P, Teton; Kenadee French, sr. G., Rigby; Jaycee Weathermon, jr. P, Hillcrest; Macey Fillmore, jr. F, Sugar-Salem; Madalyn Burton, sr. G, Idaho Falls