Well before the 2019 cross-country season started, Skyline High School junior Sariah Harrison knew the season would be unlike any other in her competitive career thus far.
Her legs started bothering her during track season. Over the summer, when she runs to maintain rather than training for competition, there was no relief, and she told her dad three weeks before cross-country season that her legs still hurt. He suggested that she take a week off, to which she responded, “I can’t do that.” He replied that it would be better to take one week off then instead of missing a month within the season.
So began a season of adjustments for less impact on her shins, from running in grass while her teammates ran beside her on the sidewalks during practices to completing entire workouts at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Harrison has been to multiple doctors, all of whom share the position that she has shin splints and recommended that she stretch and ice her legs frequently. Harrison, a multiple school record holder at Skyline who last season produced District 6’s first sub-18 minute 5k time by a girl, had all sorts of firsts of a different kind this fall.
“I’ve always pushed through injuries,” Harrison said. “I’ve never had (injuries) last an entire season. This has never happened to me before. This is not what I was expecting. I definitely thought I’d be going to NXR (Northwest). I prayed my way through this entire season. It’s been quite a journey.”
Even while not running at 100 percent, Harrison was able to replicate much of what she accomplished in previous seasons. She won four races, led the Skyline girls to a state trophy for the third consecutive year, became the third girl in 10 years to repeat as overall Tiger-Grizz varsity champion, was District 6’s top finisher at the Cardinal Classic varsity girls race for the third consecutive year, had a top-15 finish in the Bob Firman girls elite race for the second consecutive year, won her third consecutive individual district title, her third consecutive 4A state medal and broke 18:35 three times, including a season best 18:18.7 at the Bob Conley Invitational on this year’s state course at Pocatello’s Portneuf Wellness Complex.
Consistency prevailed throughout an injury-plagued season for Harrison, who receives the Post Register’s All-Area Girls Cross-country Runner of the Year honor for a third consecutive season. She is the first to receive this honor for three consecutive years since Salmon’s Alice Keller did so from 2009 to 2011.
Outside her family, her coaches and her team, Harrison did not disclose her injuries to anyone until after the state meet. Once she informed him about her injuries, longtime Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt asked what she wanted to do. She responded, ‘I want to run,’ and he said she never complained.
“She tried to do everything that she possibly could to be the best athlete she could be,” Schmidt said. “Her workouts were just as intense. Her race efforts were just as intense. You couldn’t have asked for a better athlete to coach.”
Another ‘first’ came for Harrison on Nov. 2 at the 4A state meet when a District 6 runner beat her for the first time in her high school cross-country career. Running the entire race behind Twin Falls senior and eventual three-time 4A state champion Mattalyn Geddes, Harrison was passed in the final 200 meters by Bonneville freshman Alivia Johnson, who took second place ahead of her in 18:17.6.
Harrison was initially unsure how to respond to her coaches after the race when asked if she gave it her all.
On one hand, her third-place time of 18:30.1 did not beat her personal record of 17:54.4 set at the 2018 state meet. On the other hand, she never before had physically felt the way she did Nov. 2.
“I’ve analyzed that race a lot,” Harrison said. “My coach asked me, ‘Did you give it your all?’ I hesitated at first then I said I did because I almost passed out.”
Johnson also ran through shin issues this season, wearing KT tape on her legs and finishing close behind Harrison at every race Skyline and Bonneville went to other than state. Harrison spoke to multiple runners this season about how to compete while injured, including Johnson, Geddes and Mountain View senior and three-time 5A individual state champion Lexy Halladay. Between them, a teacher and her coaches, Harrison gained a wealth of information and advice. She said Halladay, who has worked out on an elliptical when dealing with stress reactions, and Geddes and Johnson, who both bike, have opened her eyes to the world of cross-training. Harrison has gone swimming a few times this winter, adding that she would like to improve at swimming laps so she could do it more often, and has ridden a stationary bike.
“I can read a book while I ride,” Harrison said, laughing. “I can get homework done.”
Harrison credited her faith and her family for providing encouragement while competing through injury this season. Among the usual race day nerves, Harrison incorporated prayer.
“I think every racer, you get to a moment in the race where you know it’s gonna hurt and you know you have to push through it,” Harrison said. “I would enter a race and I just prayed. Just praying for the strength to endure. There’s a lot of peace that came with that prayer.”
That peace has not only eased her mind, but Harrison said it has given her perspective on what is most important in life. Although still a high school junior, she said she does not want to do anything that would risk her health and ambitions as an adult.
“This is high school,” Harrison said. “You have to think about long term health. It’s hard to say that running isn’t the most important thing. Ultimately, I want to be a mom and I’m not gonna have time to train full time.”
Looking toward the more immediate future, Harrison’s short term goal is to recover by the start of outdoor track so she could race Geddes one last time. She is not thinking ahead to specific goals for track because she simply wants to make it to track season first. Worst case scenario, Harrison said she would not compete in outdoor track if she believes doing so would worsen her injuries. Skyline assistant cross-country coach Erica Wendt Richardson has advised Harrison to not resume running before Christmas break ends, and to go easy on herself when she does resume.
“It kinda feels like I’m starting over,” Harrison said.
The peace she has found has also given her an almost philosophical way of reflecting on the season. While it was not what she expected, Harrison has felt assured that she was where she needed to be.
“In my dreams, I would have run lower times,” Harrison said. “It isn’t what I planned, but this is what happened. I’ve never felt more at peace before. I still think I’m experiencing and learning in that.”