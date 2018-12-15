The 2018 season was a notable one for District 6.
Madison claimed District 6's first 5A girls soccer state trophy, Skyline reached the winner's bracket for the first time in 12 years, Sugar-Salem placed second in 3A to claim a program-first girls soccer state trophy and Teton won 3A consolation.
One team that made significant strides while not reaching the state tournament was Bonneville. In their third season under head coach Amy Feik, the Bees finished 11-7-3 overall and fell to Middleton 2-1 in a 4A state play-in game.
Perusing Post Register records going back to 2000—the first year of soccer as a sanctioned high school sport in Idaho—researching Bonneville girls soccer records proved to be a bit difficult as some years had missing information. However, it appears that 2018 was Bonneville's first season with a double-digit number of wins since 2001.
For guiding the Bees to a milestone season and building a team with organized, balanced offense and speedy defenders that local coaches took notice of, Feik receives the honor of All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
"They have a great mindset that they are not gonna back down from anyone," Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. "They have a lot of heart and that's cool to see."