Mateya Mobley/Rigby senior
Mobley went undefeated in shot put for the second consecutive year, repeating as 5A state champion and completing a sweep of 5A throwing titles upon winning discus. Among her shot put wins were the Nike Boise Relays, the YMCA Invitational and her fourth consecutive Tiger-Grizz Invitational title. The Wyoming signee swept throwing event titles at four meets and ended the year with personal bests of 42-2 in shot put (Rigby school record, No. 1 on Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings) and 132-7 in discus (No. 5 all-classification in Idaho).
Laurel Taylor/ Idaho Falls senior
Taylor ended her Idaho Falls career with a bang. The senior claimed the 4A state titles in the 100 and 200, setting personal records and classification records in both: 12.26 in the 100 prelims and 25.07 in the 200 finals. Those times were No. 2 and No. 3 fastest in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings. Taylor won the 100 five times and the 200 four times, including sweeping district titles for the second year in a row and winning her third Tiger-Grizz title in the 200.
Sariah Harrison / Skyline sophomore
Harrison owned distance events in eastern Idaho in 2019 and led District 6 with her times in all three: 2:22.10 (800), 5:06.86 (1,600) and 10:57.11 (3,200). She won the 1,600 and 3,200 at Tiger-Grizz, swept the distance event titles at the 4A District 6 championships and medaled in all three at the 4A state meet: fourth place in the 800, second in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. She was also a member of the district champion 4x400 team, which placed fifth at state for the state runner-up Grizzlies.
Jordi Holdaway / West Jefferson senior
The three-sport athlete scored 32 points for the 2A state runner-up Panthers to claim four state medals for the third consecutive year. She won the 100 and 100 hurdles (second consecutive year) at the 2A District 6 championships and took second in the 200 to help West Jefferson repeat as district champion. The Boise State volleyball signee also anchored the 4x100 to their third consecutive 2A District 6 title and third consecutive 2A state title, the latter of which ran a 2A meet record 49.8. Her personal best 100 hurdles time of 15.14 at state was No. 11 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings and the 4x100 time was No. 8 Idaho all-classification for 2019.
Jessica Moss / Thunder Ridge freshman
The freshman made quite the debut this spring. She won the 800 at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and 5A District 5-6 championships, was the top freshman finisher (sixth place) in the varsity 1,500 at the Nike Jesuit Twilight Relays, won the Tiger-Grizz freshman 1,600 and claimed the 1,600 district title. She ended the year with personal bests of 2:23.60 for the 800 and 5:16.49 in the 1,600.
Emma Shippen / Rigby senior
Shippen won pole vault seven times this season, including repeating the YMCA Invitational, the 5A District 5-6 championships and repeating as Tiger-Grizz champion. Her 11-6 led District 6 and was tied for No. 5 all-classification in Idaho’s athletic.net rankings. She placed third in pole vault at the 5A state meet, helped the 4x100 team reach state and helped the 4x200 team repeat as 5A District 5-6 champions and reach state. She also competed in the 100, getting a personal best 12.99 at districts.
Sade Williams / Bonneville senior
Williams reached state for the fourth consecutive year, this time at the 4A level and in four events. She won the 200 at the 4A District 6 championships and placed second at state, placed fourth at state in the 100, helped the 4x100 and 4x200 teams reach state and win a district title in the 4x100. She ran personal bests of 12.48 in the 100 and 24.34 in the 200, the latter of which was No. 5 all-classification in Idaho, and the 4x100’s season-best time of 49.16 was No. 4 all-classification in Idaho and landed the Bees second at state.
Breanne Herrmann / Skyline senior
Herrmann competed in eight events this season, giving up the 400 to settle on the 300 hurdles, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays for the 4A state meet. Herrmann collected medals in all four events, including anchoring the sprint medley to the state title in an Idaho No. 1 all-classification time of 1:50.6 for Skyline’s first girls relay win at state since 2002. All three relays also won 4A District 6 titles and the 4x400 won Tiger-Grizz. She also third in 300 hurdles at state in a personal best 44.67 (No. 6 all-classification in Idaho).
Hannah Bolingbroke / Madison junior
Bolingbroke reached the 5A state meet in four events, claiming medals in three of them. She won 300 hurdles at the 5A District 5-6 championships and placed second in the 100 hurdles, finishing third in both event finals at state. She ran personal best times of 15.32 and 45.13, the latter of which was No. 10 all-classification in Idaho. She also contributed to an undefeated season in the 4x100, including winning the 5A state title in an Idaho all-classification No. 2 time and what is believed to be an all-time District 6 best time of 48.78.
Hadley Scoresby / Thunder Ridge freshman
The freshman cleared a personal best, District 6 best, Idaho all-classification best height of 5-6 in April and went on to win the 5A District 5-6 title to end the season with five wins. She placed third at state by clearing a height of 5-4. She also competed in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump as well as three relays in her first high school season.
Madison Lempka / Shelley sophomore
For the second consecutive year, Lempka won a district title and placed second at state in high jump, this time in 4A. She won high jump three times, clearing 5-2 four times and 5-4 twice to match her personal best.
Taiylor Bybee / Rigby junior
Bybee won high jump five times—including at Tiger-Grizz and the YMCA Invitational—and cleared a personal best and No. 2 Idaho all-classification height of 5-4.25 to place third at the BYU Invitational. She placed second at the 5A District 5-6 championships and fourth at the 5A state meet. She also reached state in triple jump and ended the season with a personal best 34-10.
Cassi Robbins / Firth sophomore
Robbins and teammates Abby Schiess, Addison Trent and Jaylynn McKinnon each claimed four medals at the 2A state meet. She finished the year with top three finishes in the 400—including third in the varsity 400 at Tiger-Grizz and leading a 1-2 Firth finish at the 2A District 6 championships and 2A state championships with McKinnon. She placed fifth in the 200 at state, was part of a third-place finish in the 4x200, also contributed to seven wins in the 4x400 with Schiess, McKinnon and Kaydee Park, including repeat 2A District 6 and 2A state titles.
Jade Jackson / Sugar-Salem junior
Jackson reached the 3A state meet in four events, winning the 300 hurdles, placing fourth in 100 hurdles, second in high jump and contributing to a fifth-place finish in the 4x400. She claimed gold medals in all four events at the 3A District 6 championship—all of which were first district gold medals for her—and ended the season with personal bests of 16.06 in 100 hurdles, 46.53 in 300 hurdles and 5-0 in high jump.
Mayla Ivie / West Jefferson junior
The junior had top-four finishes in shot put and top-seven finishes in discus all season. She placed second in varsity shot put and third in varsity discus at Tiger-Grizz, placed fourth in shot put and second in discus in the 3A/2A/1A division at the BYU Invitational, won shot put and took second in discus at the 2A District 6 championships and placed third in shot put and second in discus at the 2A state championships. She ended the season with personal bests of 37-1 in shot put and 118-7.5 in discus, which were No. 11 and No. 18 all-classification in Idaho, respectively, this season.
Macy Olson / Skyline junior
Olson competed in seven events this season, reaching the 4A state meet in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400 and sprint medley relays. She swept the hurdles titles at the 4A District 6 championships and was part of district wins in the 4x400 and sprint medley, earning medals in all four at state including gold in the medley. She ran personal bests of 15.09 and 44.99 in her hurdles finals at state, top times for 4A District 6 and No. 9 and No. 8 all-classification in Idaho, respectively, this season.
Sage Wood / West Jefferson junior
The junior scored 30 points and claimed four medals for the state runner-up Panthers. She cleared a personal best 9-6 to place third at Tiger-Grizz, won the 2A District 6 championship in the 200 and contributed to West Jefferson’s consecutive 2A District 6 titles and 2A state titles in the 4x100 and 4x200, including the 2A state meet record 4x100 time of 49.8. Her third place finish in the 200 finals was part of 17 points scored by West Jefferson in that event with teammates Jordi Holdaway and Cambree Hall.
Tenleigh Smith / Blackfoot sophomore
Smith produced the top time in District 6 in the girls 400 with her 59.10 to win the 4A District 6 championship. That meet was one of five times she broke the one-minute mark this season. She won the 400 four times this season and placed fifth at the 4A state meet. She also competed in the 100, 200, 4x400 and sprint medley relay, reaching state in the 200 and ending the season with a personal best 26.31.
Amy White / Shelley senior
A natural sprinter who competed in nothing longer than the 400 last season, White moved to distance events as Shelley moved from 3A to 4A and became one of the district’s top 800 runners. She won the 800 four times, placed second at the 4A District 6 championships, fifth at the 4A state meet and ended the season with a personal best 2:22.11. The College of Southern Idaho signee also competed in the 1,600 for the first time since sophomore season and competed in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley relays.
Natalya Babcock / Butte County sophomore
Babcock claimed three medals at the 1A state meet for the second consecutive year, placing third in the 3,200, second in the 1,600 and winning the 800. A week earlier, she won the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the 1A District 5-6 championships. She ended the season with seven wins in the 800, five wins in the 1,600 and four wins in the 3,200. She finished in the top five all season in all three events, getting personal bests of 5:18 in the 1,600 and 11:35.96 in the 3,200.
Jaylyn McKinnon / Firth senior
McKinnon was one of four Firth athletes to claim four medals at the 2A state meet to help the Cougars place third for their first state track trophy since 2015. McKinnon scored 30 points, placing second to teammate Cassi Robbins in the 2A state 400 finals, placing fifth in discus and contributing to a second-place finish in the sprint medley relay and a repeat win the 4x400. At the 2A District 6 championships, she placed second in the 400, won discus with a personal best 110-11 and was part of the winning sprint medley and 4x400 teams.
Brooklyn Taylor / Rigby junior
Rigby head coach James Parrish said Taylor had knee surgery and could not run hurdles for three weeks. While she did not attain personal best times this season, she won 100 hurdles at the YMCA Invitational, won her third consecutive 100 hurdles 5A District 5-6 individual title, contributed to Rigby’s 4x200 win at districts and reached the 5A state meet for the third consecutive year. She placed fifth in 100 hurdles, fourth in 300 hurdles and contributed to eighth place finishes for the 4x200 and 4x400 at state.
Hailey Thueson / Thunder Ridge sophomore
Thueson reached the 5A state meet for the second year in a row, this time in both the 3,200 and 1,600. She placed second in both varsity events at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, won the 3,200 and placed third in the 1,600 at the 5A District 5-6 championships and ended the season with respective personal bests of 11:21.59 and 5:16.21.
Hailey Phillips / Rigby senior
Phillips ended her Rigby career with her third consecutive 5A state meet appearance, qualifying in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She ran a personal best 5:14.78 in the 1,600 at state, the second fastest time in District 6 and No. 18 fastest Idaho all-classification this season, won the 3,200 three times and ran a personal best 2:26.31 in the 800 at districts. She also contributed to four wins on Rigby’s 4x800 team, including at the YMCA Invitational, Tiger-Grizz and the 5A District 5-6 championships.
Karlie Callahan / Shelley senior
Callahan advanced to state in the 3,200 and 1,600 for the third year in a row, this time in 4A, placing fourth in the 3,200 in a personal best 11:33.64 and sixth in the 1,600 in a personal best 5:18.28. The Utah State signee placed second in both events at the 4A District 6 championships, fourth in the 3,200 at the BYU Invitational and finished third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Hannah Corrigan / Challis junior
The thrower returned to the 1A state meet for the third consecutive year and collected the second state medal of her career, winning discus with a personal best mark of 116-8 that put her No. 25 on Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings. Corrigan won discus four other times, including the 1A District 5-6 championships. In shot put, she placed in the top four at five meets.
Bri Molina / Skyline senior
Molina reached the 4A state meet in shot put for the third consecutive year, placing sixth. She won the event four times, including at the 4A District 6 championships, and ended the season with a personal best 37-5.5 (No. 9 Idaho all-classification, No. 2 in District 6). She placed in the top four in discus seven times, ending the season with a personal best 109-3.
Vanessa Delgadillo / Idaho Falls junior
Delgadillo reached the 4A state meet in both throwing events for the second consecutive year. She won discus eight times this season, including Tiger-Grizz and the 4A District 6 championships, and ended the season with a personal best 126-0 (No. 10 Idaho all-classification, No. 2 in District 6). She had four top-four finishes in shot put, including two wins.