Skyline head track and field coach Chase Meyer knew after revisiting results from the 2018 Idaho track and field state championships that the Grizzlies could challenge powerhouse Bishop Kelly for the 2019 4A boys team title. The boys in Skyline’s class of 2019 had shown their potential since their sophomore year, when they won their first of what would be three consecutive district track championships.
The Grizzlies made good on Meyer’s predictions, albeit in thrilling fashion, as senior Zackary Lott’s sixth place finish in pole vault resulted in three points to send Skyline past Bishop Kelly 68-66 for a program-first boys track state championship. A day earlier, Lott had been sick with food poisoning. Skyline also claimed hardware on the girls side, taking runner-up to Bishop Kelly with 67 points. They did so having to fill vacancies in three relays after sprinter Hannah Fish broke her foot at the 4A District 6 championships. Meyer said the Grizzlies rose to the challenge after Hannah’s injury, adding that Skyline girls are where the boys were two years ago: youth laden with depth across multiple events.
While the Post Register typically separates Track Coach of the Year honors into boys and girls awards, coaches surveyed for all-area track this year agreed Meyer deserves both honors for helping Skyline take home its first state track trophies of any kind since 2006.
“He’s done a great job bringing that program back to its prominence,” Rigby head coach James Parrish said.