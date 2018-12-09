After three trips to the 5A volleyball state tournament and two third place trophies in her first four seasons as head coach, Meranda Maestas’ Bobcats claimed the elusive blue trophy in October at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
It took a five-set semifinal win over defending state runner-up Lake City and back-to-back matches versus Skyview, new to 5A this season after dominating 4A the previous two seasons, to get that title. Skyview swept the Bobcats 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 in the first title match to give the Hawks and the Bobcats one loss each in the double-elimination state tournament. The Bobcats responded with a 25-18, 25-23 win in the if-necessary title match for their first volleyball state title since 1992. That win also made them the second Idaho team this season to defeat the Hawks.
Numerous coaches reached for all-area comment remarked about the level Madison volleyball has reached under Maestas, a state champion at Bonneville, and how much she has invested into Madison’s club program that has attracted District 6 players of all classifications. Hillcrest head coach Amanda Wade expanded on those remarks by recalling how she wished she had watched the if-necessary match all the way through.
“The first set of that if-necessary match, they were crushing Skyview,” Wade said. “I flipped to the 4A match. I should’ve watched. I think Meranda’s done a great job. Her program is fairly talented across the board. You see them play at the JV level and they’re talented. The mental tenacity those kids have...the fact they were able to do what they did is incredible and she deserves recognition for that.”