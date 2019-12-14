As with player of the year, All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year could have gone in multiple directions.
Three coaches, Bonneville’s Chantal McMurtrey, Sugar-Salem’s Cami Dodson and Firth’s Elda Park, guided their teams to state titles in 4A, 3A and 2A, respectively, one year after placing second. Second-year coach Keisha Fisher guided Thunder Ridge to a 5A state title in the program’s second year of existence. A first-year coach, Savannah Leckington of Shelley, also received kudos from District 6 coaches for leading the No. 5 seeded Russets to the 4A District 6 championship game and to their first state tournament in the 4A classification.
One District 6 team, however, lost to one team all year en route to winning the state championship, beating teams from schools in much bigger classifications along the way.
That team was Watersprings, led by head coach Robyn King.
The Warriors, who have had a single-digit number of players on their varsity roster each of the four seasons King has been coach, went 32-3 this fall en route to winning their second 1A Division II state title in three seasons. Their lone losses came to Malad, which placed third at the 2A state tournament and won the 2A state title in 2018. Among Watersprings’ wins were 2A state champion Firth, 2A state runner-up Nampa Christian, 3A teams Marsh Valley, Buhl, American Falls and Kimberly and 4A District 6 team Skyline. The Warriors also won the 24-team Capital Tournament in Boise, the annual Skyline Classic, the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament (their first district title since 2015) and placed second at the Malad Tournament.
For putting together one of the most impressive seasons by a District 6 program in recent years and drawing respect from coaches of all classifications in the process, King is the Post Register’s 2019 All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“Robyn King, she has worked so hard in that program and she has turned that program into what they are,” Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said. “She has impressive, impressive athletes in her program graduating and coming up. She can take that team of eight kids and compete with and beat 4A and 5A schools. That’s what’s impressive to me.”