2A Nuclear Conference volleyball
all conference teams are selected by coaches
Player of the Year: Jordi Holdaway, sr. OH, West Jefferson
First team
Hailey Gee, OH, Firth
Kiley Mecham, OH, Firth
Abby Schiess, MB, Firth
Erith Hayes, MB, Ririe
McKenna Hoggan, OPP, Firth
Kaydee Park, S, Firth
Liberty Park, L, Firth
Hailey Barker, DS, Firth
Second team
Taneal Wright, OH, West Jefferson
Kelby Dye, OH, North Fremont
Cassidy Parkinson, OH, Ririe
Alexa Nedrow, MB, North Fremont
Sage Moss, MB, West Jefferson
Trinity Hayes, OPP, Ririe
JMae Torgerson, S, West Jefferson
Renee Fabanich, S, North Fremont
Lacey Dalling, L, West Jefferson
Erin Richardson, DS, Firth
Honorable mention
Kelsey Crystal, OH, Ririe; Sariah Cockrell, OH, Salmon; Jordyn Adams, MB, Firth; Kenzie Sermon, MB, West Jefferson; Chayla Slavins, MB, Salmon; Malaika Rogers, OPP, West Jefferson; Brylei Harris, S, Ririe; Jordan Scott, L, Ririe; Ashley Dalling, DS, West Jefferson