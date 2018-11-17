All-state volleyball
All-state selections were voted on by head coaches of teams that qualified for the state volleyball tournaments
Local athletes bolded
5A
First team
Morgan Bower, Skyview
Whitney Bower, Skyview
Klaire Mitchell, Lake City
Alexis Garner, Madison
Ashley Kaufman, Lake City
Charity Wilson, Madison
Karen Murphy, Skyview
Second team
Chloe Miller, Madison
Sarah Lyons, Rocky Mountain
Jordyn Pom-Arleau, Timberline
Alexis Weaver, Madison
Miranda Lamb, Timberline
Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene
Macie Gordon, Madison
Honorable mention
Morgan Lamb, Timberline; Reilley Chapman, Lake City; Baylee Peterson, Madison; Eden Bower, Skyview; Megan Schulte, Timberline
4A
First team
Zoe Thiros, Century
Chinma Njoku, Century
Makayla Tolman, Burley
Sade Williams, Bonneville
Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville
Alexis McMurtrey, Bonneville
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Second team
Julia McNulty, Century
Rachael Driskell, Columbia
Taylor Burnham, Twin Falls
Lexi Bull, Century
Courtney Weatherby, Kuna
Kennedee Tracy, Burley
Jozie Crawford, Middleton
Honorable mention
Brynn McKnight, Middleton; Annie Kaminski, Wood River; Ryann Halladay, Kuna, Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls; Jessie White, Ridgevue; Carissa Chainey, Middleton; Hailey Davis, Middleton; CeCe Fitz, Bishop Kelly; Daidree Jarvis, Hillcrest; Lindsay Medarius, Middleton
3A
First team
Camber Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Grace Parker, Gooding
Ella Fischer, Filer
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
Nicole Stampke, Gooding
Amaya Carter, Homedale
Abby Morgan, Snake River
Second team
Brooke Johnson, Parma
Megan Pannell, Sugar-Salem
Kate Hardy, Fruitland
Katie Compas, Parma
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Kenzie Dean, Timberlake
Josey Hall, Homedale
Honorable mention
McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake; Paige Carter, Homedale; Kassie Adkinson, Gooding; Grace Jackson, Parma; Bailey Sensenbach, Homedale; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Laken Wolf, Gooding; Jaylee Bingham, Filer; Sara Lundberg, Weiser; Kylie Marneris, Timberlake; Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
2A
First team
Britlynn Hubbard, Malad
Halli Hannah, Malad
Abby Schiess, Firth
Hailey Gee, Firth
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Bayla Tripp, Malad
Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs
Second team
Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley
Ella Ward, Malad
Cedar Hopkins, Soda Springs
Ella De Jong, Nampa Christian
Mesa Paskett, Malad
Hailey Barker, Firth
Arianua Barrus, Soda Springs
Honorable mention
Jordyn Adams, Firth; Kiley Mecham, Firth; J’Mae Torgerson, West Jefferson; Jorianne Ball, Soda Springs; Kaydee Park, Firth; Clara Peterson, Orofino
1ADI
First team
Lindsey Kwate, Troy
Carissa Wade, Ambrose
Amanda Smith, Ambrose
Cierra Hennings, Shoshone
Kayci Younger, Grace
Morgan Blazzard, Troy
Kenna Hughes, Ambrose
Second team
Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone
Jordyne Fredrickson, Troy
Kylee Painter, Grace
Cassie George, Notus
Kristyna Krough, Prairie
Grace Turley, Ambrose
Maniah Clagg, Grace
Honorable mention
Abigail Shaw, Compass; Molly Hanson, Genesee; Katrina Marsh, Shoshone; Regan Zenner, Genesee
1ADII
First team
Jade Warren, Horseshoe Bend
Hailee Tomkinson, Rockland
Joanna Hayes, Watersprings
Grace Cover, Lighthouse Christian
Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River
Bea Whitling, Logos
Syringa Riley, Horseshoe Bend
Second team
Angie Gomez, Watersprings
Madi Chestnut, Horseshoe Bend
Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork
Shantell Chavez, Carey
Lotus Harper, Salmon River
Ellie Kiebert, Clark Fork
Evie Waite, Rockland
Honorable mention
Rylee Mathison, Watersprings; Rosie Meyer, Logos; Chelsy Testa, Council; Julia Black, Horseshoe Bend; Elly Yore, Hagerman; Emily Diaz, Salmon River