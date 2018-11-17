All-state volleyball

All-state selections were voted on by head coaches of teams that qualified for the state volleyball tournaments

Local athletes bolded

5A

First team

Morgan Bower, Skyview

Whitney Bower, Skyview

Klaire Mitchell, Lake City

Alexis Garner, Madison

Ashley Kaufman, Lake City

Charity Wilson, Madison

Karen Murphy, Skyview

Second team

Chloe Miller, Madison

Sarah Lyons, Rocky Mountain

Jordyn Pom-Arleau, Timberline

Alexis Weaver, Madison

Miranda Lamb, Timberline

Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene

Macie Gordon, Madison

Honorable mention

Morgan Lamb, Timberline; Reilley Chapman, Lake City; Baylee Peterson, Madison; Eden Bower, Skyview; Megan Schulte, Timberline

4A

First team

Zoe Thiros, Century

Chinma Njoku, Century

Makayla Tolman, Burley

Sade Williams, Bonneville

Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville

Alexis McMurtrey, Bonneville

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Second team

Julia McNulty, Century

Rachael Driskell, Columbia

Taylor Burnham, Twin Falls

Lexi Bull, Century

Courtney Weatherby, Kuna

Kennedee Tracy, Burley

Jozie Crawford, Middleton

Honorable mention

Brynn McKnight, Middleton; Annie Kaminski, Wood River; Ryann Halladay, Kuna, Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls; Jessie White, Ridgevue; Carissa Chainey, Middleton; Hailey Davis, Middleton; CeCe Fitz, Bishop Kelly; Daidree Jarvis, Hillcrest; Lindsay Medarius, Middleton

3A

First team

Camber Dodson, Sugar-Salem

Grace Parker, Gooding

Ella Fischer, Filer

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

Nicole Stampke, Gooding

Amaya Carter, Homedale

Abby Morgan, Snake River

Second team

Brooke Johnson, Parma

Megan Pannell, Sugar-Salem

Kate Hardy, Fruitland

Katie Compas, Parma

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Kenzie Dean, Timberlake

Josey Hall, Homedale

Honorable mention

McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake; Paige Carter, Homedale; Kassie Adkinson, Gooding; Grace Jackson, Parma; Bailey Sensenbach, Homedale; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Laken Wolf, Gooding; Jaylee Bingham, Filer; Sara Lundberg, Weiser; Kylie Marneris, Timberlake; Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

2A

First team

Britlynn Hubbard, Malad

Halli Hannah, Malad

Abby Schiess, Firth

Hailey Gee, Firth

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Bayla Tripp, Malad

Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs

Second team

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley

Ella Ward, Malad

Cedar Hopkins, Soda Springs

Ella De Jong, Nampa Christian

Mesa Paskett, Malad

Hailey Barker, Firth

Arianua Barrus, Soda Springs

Honorable mention

Jordyn Adams, Firth; Kiley Mecham, Firth; J’Mae Torgerson, West Jefferson; Jorianne Ball, Soda Springs; Kaydee Park, Firth; Clara Peterson, Orofino

1ADI

First team

Lindsey Kwate, Troy

Carissa Wade, Ambrose

Amanda Smith, Ambrose

Cierra Hennings, Shoshone

Kayci Younger, Grace

Morgan Blazzard, Troy

Kenna Hughes, Ambrose

Second team

Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone

Jordyne Fredrickson, Troy

Kylee Painter, Grace

Cassie George, Notus

Kristyna Krough, Prairie

Grace Turley, Ambrose

Maniah Clagg, Grace

Honorable mention

Abigail Shaw, Compass; Molly Hanson, Genesee; Katrina Marsh, Shoshone; Regan Zenner, Genesee

1ADII

First team

Jade Warren, Horseshoe Bend

Hailee Tomkinson, Rockland

Joanna Hayes, Watersprings

Grace Cover, Lighthouse Christian

Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River

Bea Whitling, Logos

Syringa Riley, Horseshoe Bend

Second team

Angie Gomez, Watersprings

Madi Chestnut, Horseshoe Bend

Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork

Shantell Chavez, Carey

Lotus Harper, Salmon River

Ellie Kiebert, Clark Fork

Evie Waite, Rockland

Honorable mention

Rylee Mathison, Watersprings; Rosie Meyer, Logos; Chelsy Testa, Council; Julia Black, Horseshoe Bend; Elly Yore, Hagerman; Emily Diaz, Salmon River

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 208-542-6772 and find her on Twitter at @mwhereford.

