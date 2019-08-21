The American Legion Baseball Big Stick Award is awarded annually to an American Legion Baseball player at the World Series. The presentation is made to that player who compiles the highest number of total bases in Regional and World Series competition.
The 2019 American Legion Baseball Big Stick Award goes to Trevor Marsh from Randolph County Post 45, N.C., with 26 total bases.
Since 1945, the American Legion Baseball program has presented an American Legion Baseball Slugger trophy annually to the player compiling the highest batting average during national competition; a minimum of 12 plate appearances is required in both Regional and World Series competition.
The 2019 American Legion Baseball Slugger Award goes to Ron Franklin from Destrehan Post 366, La., who compiled a .600 batting average in national competition.
American Legion Baseball lost a dynamic leader during the 1970 season. In his memory, the National Americanism Commission established the Dr. Irvin L. (Click) Cowger RBI Memorial Award. The recipient of this annual award, is the American Legion Baseball player who is credited with the most runs batted in by the official scorers at the respective Regional tournament and World Series.
The 2019 Click Cowger RBI award goes to Ron Franklin from Destrehan Post 366, La., who compiled 15 RBIs in national competition.
American Legion Baseball's first graduate to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York was “Rapid Robert” Feller. This award is presented annually to the pitcher who has the most strikeouts in Regional and World Series competition.
The 2019 Bob Feller Pitching Award goes to Randon Hostert from Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho, who compiled 23 strikeouts in national competition.
The James Daniels Sportsmanship Award is presented annually in memory of a long-time dedicated supporter of the American Legion Baseball program from South Carolina. This award is presented to a World Series Player who best represents teamwork, loyalty, cooperation, self-reliance, fair play and courage.
The 2019 James Daniels Sportsmanship Award goes to Alex Cortez from Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho.
The George W. Rulon, American Legion Player of the Year Award is presented annually in memory of a long-time dedicated director of the American Legion Baseball program for 25 years. The award is based on integrity, mental attitude, cooperation, citizenship, sportsmanship, scholastic aptitude and general good conduct. The recipient will attend the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame Classic game next May in Cooperstown, N.Y..
The 2019 George W Rulon, American Legion Player of the Year Award goes to Trevor Marsh from Randolph County Post 45, N.C.
Over the last 6 days the All-Tournament Team selection committee has watched and evaluated every game played. Based on players' performance and character on and off the field, the following players have been selected to the American Legion World Series All-Tournament Team. The 2019 American Legion World Series All-Tournament Team is as follows:
Designated Hitter: Zach Sandy, Fargo Post 2, N.D.
Utility Player: Zack Kluvers, Fargo Post 2, N.D.
Catcher: Chandler Ibach, Fargo Post 2, N.D.
First Base: Blake Anderson, Fargo Post 2, N.D.
Second Base: Bruer Webster, Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho
Third Base: Ron Franklin, Destrehan Post 366, La
Shortstop: Alex Cortez, Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho
Outfield: Trevor Marsh, Randolph County Post 45, N.C.
Outfield: Andrew Gregerson, Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho
Outfield: Kolby Bourgeois, Destrehan Post 366, La.
Pitcher: Caden Christenson, Idaho Falls Post 56, Idaho
Pitcher: Stephen Klein, Destrehan Post 366, La.
Pitcher: Taylor Parrett, Fargo Post 2, N.D.