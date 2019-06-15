At San Diego, the American Legion Double-A Idaho Falls Bandits began the Prospectwire.com San Diego Invitational Tournament with an 8-0 win over Rip Baseball from Vista, Calif.
Bandits pitchers Caden Christensen, Jace Hanson and Jaxon Sorenson combined to throw the one-hitter. Idaho Falls scored all of its runs through the first four innings.
The Bandits (14-1-1) continue the tournament today versus the West Coast Bandits from Hacienda Heights, Calif.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, RIP BASEBALL 0
Rip Baseball 000 000 0—0 1 3
Idaho Falls 032 300 x—8 7 0
RIP BASEBALL—Pitchers: Blickenstaff 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; #25 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Demetre 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Jace Hanson 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Tavyn Lords 2-3. 3B: Lords. RBI: Alex Cortez 2, Lords 2, Sorenson 2, Caden White. SB: Cortez, Lords 2.
POST 43 GIANTS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6; POST 43 GIANTS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3: At Rexburg, the East Idaho Rockies dropped an American Legion Double-A doubleheader to the Post 43 Giants of Jackson Hole, Wyo.
The Giants had numerous extra base hits throughout the day, including two doubles, two triples and a home run in game two. They outhit the Rockies 20-11 for the day.
The Rockies (7-8) play a doubleheader Monday at Blackfoot.
POST 43 GIANTS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6
Post 43 420 011 2—10 10 3
East Idaho 101 130 0—6 6 3
POST 43—Pitchers: Benny Zarate 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Connor Lang 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Seth Christansen 3-5, Gus Armijo 2-5, Benny Zarate 2-3. 2B: Armijo, Zarate. 3B: Christiansen. RBI: Parker Bleggi, Anthony Bleggi, Christiansen 3, Zarate. SB: Nate Fairbanks.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Landen Drake 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Mason Flanary 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Mason Flanary 2-3. 3B: Flanary, Moki Jensen. RBI: Curtis Drake, Flanary, Nick Fullmer, Moki Jensen 3. SB: Kekoa Jensen.
POST 43 GIANTS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3
Post 43 110 211 4—10 10 1
East Idaho 000 111 0—3 5 4
POST 43—Pitchers: Seth Christiansen 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Anthony Bleggi 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 Er, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Quentin Bruno 2-3, Gus Armijo 2-3, Connor Lang 2-3. 2B: Armijo, Will Walker. 3B: Armijo, Bruno. HR: Bruno. RBI: A. Bleggi, Bruno 2, Lang 2.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Taran Clark 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 4 BB; Wyatt Gilbert 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Trey Saathoff 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-4, Curtis Drake 2-4. 2B: Drake, Jephson. RBI: Drake, Fullmer.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 10, RIDGEVUE 1 (5 INNINGS): At Nampa, the American Legion Single-A Idaho Falls Grizzlies concluded a 4-0 weekend in Nampa with a dominant win over Ridgevue.
Idaho Falls scored all 10 runs in the first inning. Cruz Taylor went 2 for 3 with a stolen base, Korbin Bauer had a double and three RBIs and George E. Price had a triple for the Grizzlies (11-6), who play a doubleheader Tuesday at Rigby.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 14, BLACKFOOT 4 (6 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 5, BLACKFOOT 4 (8 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Idaho Falls Tigers swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader over Blackfoot to move to 6-4.
The Tigers scored 10 runs in the final three frames to take game one in six innings, outhitting Blackfoot 15-7. Nate Rose went 2 for 4 a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, Eliot Jones went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base and Merit Jones went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Idaho Falls scored two runs to force extras in game two, getting the game-winning run from Skylar Olsen in the top of the eighth. The Tigers host the Idaho Falls Knights for a doubleheader on Tuesday while Blackfoot (4-6) plays a doubleheader Monday at Bear Lake.