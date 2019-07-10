At Blackfoot, the Idaho Falls Bandits and Blackfoot Broncos split an American Legion Double-A baseball doubleheader.
The Bandits shut out the Broncos 10-0 in five innings in game one. Idaho Falls outhit Blackfoot 4-2. Game two ended in dramatic fashion as Carlos Pimentel reached on an error and Jace Grimmett scored to give Blackfoot the 7-6 win with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The split puts Blackfoot at 10-17, while the Bandits, who play a doubleheader Friday at the East Idaho Rockies, move to 39-5-1.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 0 (5 INNINGS)
Idaho Falls 211 42—10 4 1
Blackfoot 000 00—0 2 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Jace Hanson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Jordan Perez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Brody Owens 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Willie Nelson. HR: Kai Howell. RBI: Caden Christensen, Howell, Nick Layland 3, Nelson, Easton Taylor. SB: Christensen, Nelson, Bruer Webster 3.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: C Dahle 3.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Isaiah Thomas 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: none.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 7, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6
Idaho Falls 002 301 0—6 5 2
Blackfoot 021 030 1—7 10 1
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Austin Charboneau 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Brody Owens 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 2-3. 2B: Jaxon Sorenson. RBI: Christensen, Andrew Gregersen 2, Randon Hostert, Kai Howell, Bruer Webster. SB: Alex Cortez, Sorenson 3.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Juan Pimentel 1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Dosa Nappo 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Mike Gardner 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Grimmett 2-2, Kimball Williams 2-2, Carlos Pimentel 2-4. 2B: Gardner, Jerod Gough, Grimmett. RBI: Jerod Gough, Grimmett, Dosa Nappo, C. Pimentel 3. SB: Grimmett, Isaiah Thomas.
IDAHO FALLS BEES 7, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 6; IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 11, IDAHO FALLS BEES 7 (6 INNINGS): At Bonneville, the Idaho Falls Bees split an American Legion Single-A doubleheader versus the rival Idaho Falls Knights.
The Bees took game one thanks to a two-RBI single by Deezil Luce with one out in the bottom of the seventh. RJ Woods went 2 for 4 with two doubles for the Bees while starting pitcher Dallin Weatherly went 2 for 4 for the Knights.
A seven-run second inning set the tone for the Knights in game two. Luke Patterson went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Caleb Bateman went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Knights (18-15), who host Wood River for a doubleheader Saturday at Hillcrest. Seth Walton went 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Baey Lambert went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bees (11-7).
MADISON CATS 6, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 5; MADISON CATS 4, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 4 (9 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, Madison took game one over the Idaho Falls Titans before the teams ended the doubleheader with a tie in game two.
The Titans cut the deficit to one run in the seventh inning of game one, but could not complete the rally. Ethan Dunnells had a double and two RBIs for the Titans while Kameron Kostial went 2 for 3 an RBI for the Cats.
Madison scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to knot game two at 4-4 and force extra innings. The teams combined for one hit in the eighth, which ended with a strikeout. Dylan Forsgren went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Titans (8-9-1), who play a doubleheader Friday at the Idaho Falls Grizzlies. Brendon Ball went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Cats (15-12), who play a doubleheader today at the Idaho Falls Tigers.