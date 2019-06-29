At Golden, Colo., the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion Double A team concluded the Pacific Mountain Invite with a 3-2 win over Gulls BBC.
The contest was a pitcher’s duel. The teams combined for four hits and three errors. The Bandits led 3-0 before the Gulls made it a one-run game in the top of the fourth, but the Bandits held the Gulls to one hit for the rest of the game. The game concluded a 4-1 weekend for Idaho Falls in Colorado.
The Bandits (26-4-1) play a doubleheader Monday at Twin Falls.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3, GULLS BBC 2
Gulls 000 200 0—2 2 1
Idaho Falls 102 000 x—3 2 2
GULLS—Pitchers: Ashman 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Kessler.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Austin Charboneau 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Caden White 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Bruer Webster 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Tavyn Lords. SB: Webster 4.
MINICO STORM 7, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3 (10 INNINGS); MINICO STORM 13, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 11: At Rigby, the East Idaho Rockies dropped an American Legion Double A baseball doubleheader to the Storm.
The Rockies were outlasted in 10 innings in game one. The game was knotted at 1-1 through seven innings and 2-2 through nine innings before the Storm piled on five runs in the top of the 10th, scoring on two hits, an error and a walk.
Game two also began with a tie, with a 4-4 deadlock through three innings. East Idaho went up by one run in the fourth before Minico scored seven in the top of the fifth. The Rockies (11-16) host the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
MINICO STORM 7, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3 (10 INNINGS)
Minico 100 000 010 5—7 10 1
East Idaho 100 000 010 1—3 11 3
MINICO—Pitchers: Kasen Carpenter 9 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Cannon Schow 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Schow 3-5, Kobe Matsen 2-5. 3B: Spencer Bingham, Schow. RBI: Bingham 2, Waylon Blacker 2, Tazyn Twiss, D. Miller. SB: Matsen, Dawson Osterhout
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 8 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Curtis Drake 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Taran Clark 2-5, Rydalch 2-5, Trey Saathoff 2-5. 2B: Landen Drake, McGwire Jephson, Grady Rasmussen. RBI: Drake, Rydalch, Saathoff. SB: Drake.
MINICO STORM 13, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 11
Minico 220 070 2—13 14 4
East Idaho 220 132 1—11 14 4
MINICO—Pitchers: Waylon Blacker 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; #5 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; #16 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; #1 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Blaze Dennis 2-5, Dawson Osterhout 2-2. 2B: #11. 3B: Waylon Blacker, #9, #11 2. SB: Kasen Carpenter.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Landen Drake 4.2 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Peyton Boudrero 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 3-5, Trey Saathoff 2-5, Boudrero 2-2. 2B: Boudrero, Taran Clark, C. Drake 2, McGwire Jephson. 3B: C. Drake. SB: Nick Fullmer.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 9, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 1: At Burley, the Idaho Falls Knights lost an American Legion Single A game to the Green Sox.
Burley scored all nine runs through the first three innings, ending the game outhitting Idaho Falls 8-2. Tyler Schultz scored the lone run for the Knights in the top of the first. Brett Bartell had a double and Dallin Weatherly had an RBI for the Knights (13-11), who host Blackfoot for a doubleheader on Tuesday.