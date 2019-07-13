At Halliwell Park in Pocatello, the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion Double-A team compiled 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels.
Of those 33 hits, 13 were for extra bases. Randon Hostert got the win on the mound in game one, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 15 and walking none in six innings and also had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Caden Christensen also had a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. Five Bandits hit for extra bases in game two. Bruer Webster went 3 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base while Paul Wilson had a home run and two RBIs.
The Bandits (43-5-1) are off until beginning the Area C Double-A tournament on Thursday in Pocatello.
IDAHO FALLS 19, POCATELLO 3
I.F. 302 11(12) 0—19 18 2
Pocatello 020 010 x—3 5 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Randon Hostert 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 15 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 3-4, Hostert 3-5, Jaxon Sorenson 3-5, Kai Howell 3-4. 2B: Christensen 2, Andrew Gregersen, Hostert, Howell. 3B: Howell. HR: Christensen, Hostert. RBI: Christensen 4, Alex Cortez, Gregersen 2, Jace Hanson, Hostert 4, Howell 3, Willie Nelson, Sorenson. SB: Gregersen, Tavyn Lords, Bruer Webster 2.
POCATELLO—Pitchers: S. Nate 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 K, 2 BB; K. Knowles 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Curtiss 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: D. Jester 2-3. RBI: Jester, K. Knowles.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 9, POCATELLO 1
I.F. 100 012 5—9 15 5
Pocatello 000 100 0—1 4 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Andrew Gregersen 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-5, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, Easton Taylor 2-4. 2B: Gregersen, Nick Layland, Taylor. 3B: Webster. HR: Wilson. RBI: Gregersen, Layland 2, Taylor, Webster 2, Caden White, Wilson 2. SB: Webster.
POCATELLO—Pitchers: E. Wolfenberger 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; B. Willhelm 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Curtiss 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: N. McAdam. RBI: Wolfenberger.
IDAHO FALLS 8, SHELLEY 0: At Shelley, Eliot Jones and Zach Bridges combined to throw a no-hitter for the Idaho Falls Tigers American Legion Single-A team in a shutout win over Shelley.
Jones and Bridges combined to strike out six and walk none in seven innings. Bridges went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases and Bradley Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base while Merit Jones and Hunter Miller each had a double and two RBIs for the Tigers (22-9), who host Rigby for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
WOOD RIVER 12, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 7; WOOD RIVER 11, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 6: At Hillcrest, Wood River swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader over the Idaho Falls Knights.
The Knights trailed 8-1 through two innings of game one. Luke Patterson went 2 for 2 with a double while Keldon Fullmer went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. The Knights and Wood River were tied 5-5 through three innings of game two before Wood River outscored Idaho Falls 6-1 the rest of the way, including a five-run seventh inning. Patterson went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Brett Bartell went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Knights (18-17), who play a doubleheader Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Titans.
MARSH VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 3; MARSH VALLEY 16, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 3 (5 INNINGS): At Arimo, the Blackfoot American Legion Single-A team dropped a doubleheader to Marsh Valley.
A six-run third inning paced Marsh Valley to the game one win. Benjamin Wilson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Blackfoot. Marsh Valley scored 11 runs in the second inning of game two to prompt the 10-run rule. Nate Goodwin had two RBIs for Blackfoot (11-17), which plays a doubleheader at the Idaho Falls Bees on Friday.