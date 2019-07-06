At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Bandits returned home for the first time since June 24 and completed a sweep of Minico in an American Legion Double A doubleheader.
The Bandits scored nine unanswered runs through the last four innings en route to a 13-6 game one win. Jace Hanson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning with no outs for Idaho Falls. The Bandits entered the bottom of the seventh of game two with the contest knotted at 3-3, rallying for the 5-4 win with an RBI single by Jaxon Sorenson to score Bruer Webster and a walkoff RBI single by Caden Christensen to score Sorenson.
The Bandits (34-4-1) play Mountain View today in Meridian.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, MINICO 6
Minico 021 300 0 — 6 10 4
I.F. 040 504 x — 13 7 1
MINICO — Pitchers: Matson 4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Schow 2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Schow 2-5, Chandler 2-4, Matson 3-4. 3B: Twiss, Dennis. RBI: Schow, Chandler, Matson, Dennis 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Randon Hostert 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Easton Taylor 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Willie Nelson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Caden White 2-4. 2B: Webster 2, White. 3B: Kai Howell. Grand slam: Jace Hanson. RBI: Caden Christensen, Hanson 4, Tavyn Lords, Webster 3, White 3. SB: Alex Cortez, Hanson, Lords, Jaxon Sorenson, Tanner Webb, Webster 2.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, MINICO 4
Minico 103 000 0 — 4 7 2
I.F. 001 200 2 — 5 8 1
MINICO — Pitchers: Carpenter 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Fletcher 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Chandler 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Schow 2-4, Chandler 2-4. RBI: Twiss 2, Dennis.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 7 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-3, Caden Christensen 3-4. 2B: Christensen. 3B: Tavyn Lords, Easton Taylor. RBI: Christensen, Nick Layland, Sorenson, Taylor, Paul Wilson. SB: Christensen, Gregersen, Lords, Sorenson, Taylor, Bruer Webster.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, BILLINGS 6 (8 INNINGS): At Jackson Hole, the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double A team scored twice in the seventh inning to force extra innings versus Billings, then won it on an RBI single by McGwire Jephson in the bottom of the eighth.
Nick Fullmer finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rockies (13-20).
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, BILLINGS 6
Billings 003 021 00 — 6 7 1
East Idaho 002 002 21 — 7 10 0
BILLINGS — unavailable.
EAST IDAHO — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; McGwire Jephson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nick Fullmer 2-4, Trey Saathoff 2-4. 2B: Taran Clark, Lounsbury. 3B: Fullmer. RBI: Fullmer 2, Kekoa Jensen, Moki Jensen, Jephson, Rydalch, Saathoff.
UPPER VALLEY 6, RIGBY ROCKIES 4: At St. Anthony, Upper Valley scored three runs in the sixth inning on a walk, a hit batter and a wild pitch to earn an American Legion Single A win over Rigby. Kyler Yancey and Talon Maupin each had an RBI and runs scored for Upper Valley (15-18).
IDAHO FALLS A GRIZZLIES 5, LAGRANDE LEGENDS 3: At Spokane, Wash., Ryan Horvath finished 2 for 3 with a double and triple and knocked in three runs for the American Legion Single A Grizzlies. Horvath also notched the save, striking out two in the seventh inning.
The Grizzlies (23-8) play the Mead Panthers today in Spokane.
IDAHO FALLS A TIGERS 6, PARK CITY 5 (6 INNINGS): At Jackson Hole, Eliot Jones walked with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth for the American Legion Single A Tigers. Zack Lee finished 3 for 3 for 3 with three RBI and two doubles and Nate Rose knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers.
The tournament continues today with the Tigers (16-6) playing Lone Peak and Evanston.
HANFORD 4, IDAHO FALLS A KNIGHTS 0; IDAHO FALLS A KNIGHTS 12, NAMPA 2 (5 INNINGS): At Boise, the Idaho Falls Knights SingleA American Legion baseball team split on Saturday at the Boise Firecracker Tournament.
In game one, Hanford scored four runs in the fifth and that was all the offense needed in the low scoring game as both teams managed just three hits. In the second game versus Nampa, the Knights busted open a 2-2 game with a 10-run fifth. Will Grimmett knocked in three runs and Brett Bartell, Dallin Weatherly and Keldon Fullmer each had two RBIs for the Knights. Hunter Peterson surrendered two runs and two hits in a five-inning complete game.
The Knights (17-14) play a doubleheader on Monday at Thunder Ridge.
MARSH VALLEY 13, MADISON A CATS 2 (5 INNINGS); RIGBY ROCKIES 4, MADISON CATS 3: At St. Anthony, Madison dropped two American Legion Single A baseball games.
Marsh Valley plated eight runs in the second inning of game one and Madison couldn’t recover. Ikakai Jensen finished 2 for 2 and Jace Leatham, Cody Rydalch and Marc Telford each had doubles for the Cats. Madison cut its deficit to one run in the bottom of the fifth in game two versus Rigby, but the Rockies held on. Ceigan Sutton had a double for the Cats (14-12) while Connor Lord pitched five innings in relief and gave up just one hit and one run to earn the win for the Rockies (4-6).
SHELLEY 4, IDAHO FALLS A TITANS 3; IDAHO FALLS A TITANS 19, SHELLEY 9: At Shelley, Shelley scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to hold off the Titans in the opener of an American Legion Single A doubleheader, but the Titans bounced back in the nightcap. Ayson Webb finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs and Dylan Forsgren finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Titans (8-8) in the second game.