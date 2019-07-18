At Halliwell Park, the No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls Bandits began the American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament with a five-inning win over the No. 8 seeded Twin Falls Blackhawks.
The Bandits defeated the Blackhawks 11-1, ending the game with nine unanswered runs in the final three innings. Nick Layland scored off a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh inning to end the game and invoke the 10-run rule.
The Bandits (44-5-1) play the No. 5 seeded East Idaho Rockies today in a 4 p.m. semifinal game.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 1 (5 INNINGS)
T.F. 010 00--1 3 4
I.F. 113 24--11 5 1
TWIN FALLS--Pitchers: Drake Rosas 2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 7 BB; Kade Parsons 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; #21 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Luke Hudelson.
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Jace Hanson 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-2. 2B: Easton Taylor. 3B: Sorenson. RBI: Alex Cortez, Randon Hostert 2, Tavyn Lords, Sorenson, Taylor, Caden White. SB: Kai Howell, Bruer Webster.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6, MINICO STORM 4: At Halliwell Park, a four-run seventh inning sent the No. 5 seeded East Idaho Rockies past the No. 4 seeded Minico Storm and into the semifinals of the American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament.
The Rockies trailed 4-2 entering the inning. They scored four runs off an RBI double by Curtis Drake, an RBI single by Moki Jensen, an error and an RBI double by Grady Rasmussen.
The Rockies (17-24) play the No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls Bandits today in a 4 p.m. semifinal game.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6, MINICO STORM 4
East Idaho 000 110 4—6 12 3
Minico 000 220 0—4 4 3
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-3, Moki Jensen 2-4, Grady Rasmussen 2-4. 2B: Curtis Drake, Rasmussen. RBI: C. Drake, Nick Fullmer, M. Jensen 2, Rasmussen. SB: Jephson.
MINICO—Pitchers: Kasen Carpenter 7 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tazyn Twiss 2-3. 2B: Twiss. RBI: Carson Schow 2.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 8, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 3: At Halliwell Park, the No. 2 seeded Cowboys defeated the No. 7 seeded Broncos in the first round of the American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament.
Twin Falls led 4-1 through four innings and stretched it to 8-3 through six. Blackfoot committed six errors to three by Twin Falls.
The Broncos (10-21) play No. 6 seeded Upper Valley today in a 1 p.m. elimination game.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 8, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 3
Blackfoot 010 011 0—3 6 6
T.F. 310 031 x—8 7 3
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Dosa Nappo 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Chase Turner 2-4. 2B: Payton Brooks, Turner, Stryker Wood. RBI: Turner. SB: Mike Gardner.
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Lucas Young 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Magnum Hofstetter 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Haylen Walker 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sam Hoggarth 2-3. 2B: Jace Mahlke. 3B: Walker. RBI: Hofstetter, Hoggarth 2, Luke Moon, Kolby Slagel, Walker 2. SB: Hoggarth, Mahlke, Walker.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, UPPER VALLEY 3: At Halliwell Park, the No. 3 seeded Runnin' Rebels handed No. 6 seeded Upper Valley a loss to begin the American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament.
Pocatello built an 8-0 lead through three innings and ended the game outhitting Upper Valley 10-5. Leading that charge was Payton Cleaves, who went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. He was also Pocatello's relief pitcher.
Upper Valley (16-24) plays No. 7 seeded Blackfoot today in a 1 p.m. elimination game.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, UPPER VALLEY 3
Upper Valley 000 102 0—3 5 2
Pocatello 422 020 x—10 10 2
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: Sawyer Klingler 2.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Bryan Popcatl 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: German Gonzalez 2-4. 2B: Gonzalez, Karter Yancey. RBI: Gonzalez, Karter Yancey, Sawyer Klingler.
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Trei Hough 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Payton Cleaves 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Braxton Wilhelm 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cleaves 3-3, Dylan Jester 2-3, Dalton Jones 2-3. 2B: Cleaves. 3B: Cleaves, Jones. RBI: Cleaves 4, Jester, Kyler Knowles, Nick McAdam 2, Seth Nate. SB: Eben Curtiss, Jones.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 7, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 6 (9 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, the Idaho Falls Knights outlasted the Idaho Falls Tigers in nine innings.
The game featured three ties and a combined 18 hits and five errors. Hunter Peterson scored the game-winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Caleb Bateman went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Wade Capson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs Brett Bartell went 2 for 5 for the Knights (20-18). Zack Bridges went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs while Nate Rose, Taggert Miller and Hayden Carlson each had a double for the Tigers (23-11).
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 7, RIGBY ROCKIES 4; IDAHO FALLS TITANS 20, RIGBY ROCKIES 11 (6 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Idaho Falls Titans compiled 19 hits in an American Legion Single A doubleheader sweep of Rigby.
The Titans scored three unanswered runs to break a 4-4 tie and win game one. Ayson Webb went 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and a stolen base while Dylan Forsgren had a double and Mason Dale had a triple. Connor Martin went 2 for 3 while Regan Hendricks had a double for Rigby.
The Titans came from behind with a 10-run sixth inning to win game two. Webb went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs for Idaho Falls (11-12-1). Ryker Kirkham went 2 for 4 with a double for Rigby (7-13).