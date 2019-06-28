At Denver, the Idaho Falls Bandits ended the second day of the Pacific Mountain Invite with a split.
The Bandits fell to TC Colorado 14-5 in five innings in the morning game. TC Colorado led 6-1 through four innings, extending it to 12-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. A four-run first inning set the tone for the Bandits en route to a 6-3 win over Lightning Gold in the afternoon. Idaho Falls outhit Lightning Gold 12-7 and had a 3 for 3 day from Jace Hanson (double, triple, three RBIs).
The Bandits (25-4-1) continue the tournament versus Gulls BBC this morning.
TC COLORADO 14, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5 (6 INNINGS)
TC Colorado 060 062--14 11 3
Idaho Falls 100 040--5 6 3
TC COLORADO--Pitchers: Pettofrezz 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; #26 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Romero 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Hupfer 3-4, Trumper 2-4. 2B: Hupfer, Trumper, Iwaniki. RBI: Hupfer 2, Romero 2, Trumper, Courter 2, Whitaker 2, Iwaniki 2. SB: Courter.
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Caden Christensen 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Kai Howell 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Easton Taylor 2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 3-3, Alex Cortez 2-4. 2B: Andrew Gregersen, Lords. RBI: Gregersen, Lords, Tanner Webb, Caden White. SB: Lords, Willie Nelson, Taylor.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6, LIGHTNING GOLD 3
Lightning 000 111 0--3 7 1
Idaho Falls 400 011 x--6 12 2
LIGHTNING--Pitchers: Wilcox 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Hansen 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Wilcox 2-3, Hansen 2-2. 2B: Donges. RBI: Martin. SB: Levesque, Hansen
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Brody Owens 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 6 BB; Willie Nelson 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Hanson 3-3, Andrew Gregersen 2-3, Jaxon Sorenson 2-3. 2B: Gregersen, Hanson. 3B: Hanson. RBI: Gregersen 2, Hanson 3. SB: Alex Cortez, Sorenson, Tanner Webb 2, Bruer Webster.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 12, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 9; TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 11, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 0 (5 INNINGS): At Twin Falls, the Twin Falls Cowboys swept an American Legion Double A baseball doubleheader versus the East Idaho Rockies.
Twin Falls outscored East Idaho 3-1 over the final three innings to take game one. The Cowboys shut out the Rockies in game two, holding them to two hits.
The Rockies (11-14) host Minico today for a doubleheader.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 12, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 9
Twin Falls 331 220 1—12 15 3
East Idaho 402 201 0—9 5 7
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Kolby Slagel 3.2 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Luke Moon 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Magnum Hofstetter 3-3, Sam Hoggarth 2-3, Carson Walters 3-4, Jace Mahlke 2-4, Tai Walker 2-4. 2B: Hofstetter 2, Hoggarth 2. RBI: Andy Klop, Kaden Stutzman 3, Haylen Walker, Tai Walker, Walters 2. SB: Hofstetter, Klop, H. Walker, Walters
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Moki Jensen 3.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Wyatt Gilbert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Trey Saathoff 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Grady Rasmussen 2-3. 2B: Curtis Drake. 3B: Moki Jensen. RBI: Taran Clark, Jensen 3, Rasmussen 3. SB: Rasmussen.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 11, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 0 (5 INNINGS)
Twin Falls 250 13—11 10 0
East Idaho 000 00—0 2 3
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Lucas Young 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tai Walker 2-3, Carson Walters 2-3, Kaden Stutzman 2-4. 2B: Stutzman. 3B: Sam Hoggarth, Stutzman, T. Walker. HR: Walters. RBI: Magnum Hofstetter, Hoggarth 2, Stutzman, T. Walker 3, Walters 2, Lucas Young. SB: Jace Mahlke, T. Walker.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Taran Clark 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-2. SB: Jephson.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 12, TWIN FALLS 5; IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 16, TWIN FALLS 4 (5 INNINGS): At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Knights swept an American Single A doubleheader over Twin Falls.
The Knights led 8-0 through three innings of game one. Dallin Weatherly went 4 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base, David Henze went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Brett Bartell went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
In game two, the Knights scored 12 runs through the third and fourth innings en route to a five-inning win. Weatherly went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Bartell went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, CJ Chastain went 3 for 4 with a double and Tyler Schultz went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Knights (13-10), which plays today at Burley.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 11, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 8; BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 8, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 7: At Blackfoot, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies and Blackfoot Broncos split an American Legion Single A doubleheader.
The teams combined for 26 hits in game one. The Grizzlies added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Aaron Nelson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Grizzlies while Brad Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Blackfoot.
Mekhi Sandoval scored off an error for the game-winning run for Blackfoot in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chandler Robinson went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Grizzlies (18-8), who host Canyon Ridge for a doubleheader on Tuesday. Tyler Vance went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Blackfoot (8-12), which plays a doubleheader at the Idaho Falls Knights on Tuesday.