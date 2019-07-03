At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Bandits completed a sweep of Canyon Ridge in an American Legion Double-A baseball doubleheader.
The Bandits held Canyon Ridge to its lone run in the bottom of the first inning en route to an 8-1 game one win. Idaho Falls committed no errors to Canyon Ridge’s three. The Bandits outhit Canyon Ridge 12-2 in a 10-2 game two win, building a 7-2 lead through four innings.
The Bandits (32-4-1) host Minico on Saturday for a doubleheader.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, CANYON RIDGE 1
Idaho Falls 210 103 1—8 7 0
Canyon Ridge 100 000 0—1 4 3
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Brody Owens 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 4 BB; Willie Nelson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Gregersen 2-4, Easton Taylor 2-4. 2B: Gregersen, Bruer Webster. 3B: Gregersen. RBI: Gregersen, Jaxon Sorenson, Taylor, Webster 3. SB: Caden Christensen, Kai Howell, Taylor, Tanner Webb 3, Webster
CANYON RIDGE—Pitchers: Kade Parsons 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; #21 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Hudelson 2-4. RBI: Chipper LaGrone. SB: LaGrone.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, CANYON RIDGE 2
Idaho Falls 050 203 0—10 12 3
Canyon Ridge 000 200 0—2 2 5
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Austin Charboneau 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 3-4, Willie Nelson 2-4, Jace Hanson 2-4, Nick Layland 2-4. 2B: Hanson, Kai Howell, Layland, Nelson 2, Sorenson. HR: Hanson. RBI: Alex Cortez, Hanson 2, Layland, Nelson 2, Sorenson 2. SB: Hanson, Sorenson 3.
CANYON RIDGE—Pitchers: Price 5.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Chase Gray 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Cole Rosas. RBI: Rosas.
UPPER VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 3; UPPER VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 1 (5 INNINGS): At St. Anthony, the Blackfoot American Legion Double-A team dropped a doubleheader to Upper Valley.
Blackfoot matched Upper Valley with 10 hits in game one, but trailed 8-2 through three innings. Upper Valley took an even bigger lead early in game two, leading 10-1 through three innings and ending the game outhitting the Broncos 9-4.
UPPER VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 3
Blackfoot 002 000 1—3 10 2
Upper Valley 224 003 x—11 10 1
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 7 BB; Dosa Nappo 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-4, Stryker Wood 3-3. 2B: Payton Brooks, Mike Gardner. 3B: Isaiah Thomas. RBI: Gardner 2, Jace Grimmett. SB: Thomas.
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: K. Yancey 7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: K. Yancey 3-4, Moroton 2-3. RBI: Bridger Erickson 3, Seth Klingler, Trent Morton, K. Yancey, German Gonzalez. SB: Erickson, Sawyer Klingler, Seth Klingler, Popocatl, Talon Maupin 2, Morton, Brock Abegglen, K. Yancey 3, Gonzalez.
UPPER VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 1 (5 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 001 00—1 4 2
Upper Valley 064 1x—11 9 0
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Isaiah Thomas 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Payton Brooks 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Mike Gardner 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Stryker Wood. SB: Chase Turner.
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: Yancey 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: K. Yancey 3-4, Yancey 2-2. 2B: Yancey, Sawyer Klingler, K. Yancey 2. 3B: Yancey, K. Yancey. RBI: Yancey 2, Sawyer Klingler 2, Talon Maupin, K. Yancey 4. SB: Maupin, Trent Morton.
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 10, CANYON RIDGE 7 (9 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Idaho Falls Titans outlasted Canyon Ridge in a nine-inning American Legion Single-A baseball game.
The teams traded leads twice through four innings before knotting the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning. The Titans took an 8-6 lead through six innings and never gave it up. Dylan Forsgren went 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, Kaysen Isom went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, Lane Gillespie went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI and Mason Dale went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Titans (7-7), who play a doubleheader Saturday at Shelley.