At Rexburg, the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion Double-A baseball team compiled 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the East Idaho Rockies.
Bandits pitcher Jace Hanson held the Rockies to three hits in a 15-1, five-inning game one win. The Bandits led 9-0 through three innings. Three unanswered runs through the final two innings proved the difference for the Bandits in an 11-8 game two win. The Rockies (15-24) were outhit 12-4.
Idaho Falls (41-5-1) play a doubleheader today at Pocatello.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 15, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 1 (5 INNINGS)
I.F. 441 33—15 15 1
E.I. 000 01—1 3 1
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Jace Hanson 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Caden Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-2, Hanson 3-4, Andrew Gregersen 2-3, Alex Cortez 2-3. 2B: Christensen, Lords, Webster. 3B: Gregersen, Lords. RBI: Cortez 2, Gregersen 3, Hanson 3, Lords 3, Jaxon Sorenson, Webster, Caden White. SB: Gregersen.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Moki Jensen 4.1 IP, 14 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Landen Drake 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Peyton Boudrero 2-2. RBI: Boudrero.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 8
I.F. 100 701 2—11 12 2
E.I. 000 530 0—8 4 1
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Paul Wilson 4 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Kai Howell 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-3, Randon Hostert 3-5. 2B: Hostert. 3B: Sorenson, Easton Taylor. RBI: Hostert 4, Howell, Tavyn Lords, Sorenson, Taylor 2, Tanner Webb. SB: Willie Nelson, Sorenson, Webb, Bruer Webster 2.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 3.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Taran Clark 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Drake, Peyton Boudrero. RBI: Drake 3, Kekoa Jensen 2, Boudrero
MINICO STORM 9, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2; MINICO STORM 13, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2 (6 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Minico Storm swept an American Legion Double-A baseball doubleheader over the Blackfoot Broncos.
A five-run seventh inning finished off the game one win for the Storm, which outhit the Broncos 13-5. While each team compiled 13 hits in game two, Blackfoot (10-19) committed two errors and was held to two runs.
MINICO STORM 9, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2
Minico 201 010 5—9 13 1
Blackfoot 000 110 0—2 5 2
MINICO—Pitchers: Kobe Matsen 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 5 BB; Carson Schow 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Schow 2-5, Rylan Chandler 3-4, Tazyn Twiss 2-4, Blaze Dennis 2-3. 2B: Chandler, Matsen, Twiss. 3B: Dennis. RBI: Kasen Carpenter, Chandler, Matsen 2, Twiss, Dennis 3. SB: Dawson Osterhout, Carson Schow
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Dosa Nappo 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Chase Turner 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Stryker Wood. SB: Isaiah Thomas.
MINICO STORM 13, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2 (6 INNINGS)
Minico 250 312—13 13 0
Blackfoot 100 100—2 13 2
MINICO—Pitchers: Kasen Carpenter 6 IP, 13 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rylan Chandler 3-4, Kobe Matsen 2-4, Carpenter 4-4. 2B: Carpenter, Ethan Hagar, Matsen. RBI: Waylon Blacker, Carpenter 5, Chandler, Matsen 2, Kater Zampedri. SB: Matsen
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Candon Dahle 1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Mike Gardner 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Dosa Nappo 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-3, Jace Grimmett 2-3, Chase Turner 2-2, Dahle 2-3, Kimball Williams 2-3, Nappo 2-3. 2B: Grimmett, Turner, Williams. RBI: Turner
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 9, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 3; IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 15, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 0 (5 INNINGS): At Skyline, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies American Legion Single-A team swept a doubleheader over the Idaho Falls Titans.
The Grizzlies ended game one with five unanswered runs. Cruz Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Trey Olson went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two stolen bases for the Grizzlies while Mason Dale went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Dale McNamara went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Titans. The Grizzlies mercy-ruled the Titans in game two, building a 14-0 lead through four innings. Olson went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs while Taylor went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Grizzlies (28-9), who play a doubleheader Monday at Malad. The Titans (8-11-1) host four games on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 11, WOOD RIVER 1 (5 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 2, WOOD RIVER 1: At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Tigers American Legion Single-A team swept a doubleheader over Wood River.
The Tigers scored all 11 of their runs through three innings of game one. Skylar Olsen and Jaxon Cherry each went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Wood River cut the deficit to one run in the fifth inning of game two but Idaho Falls held on for the win. Zach Bridges and Dylan Seeley each went 2 for 2 with a double while Seeley added an RBI and Bridges stole two bases for the Tigers (21-9), who play a doubleheader today at Shelley.