At St. Anthony, the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion Double-A baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Upper Valley.
The Bandits held Upper Valley scoreless until the sixth inning of game one, holding on for a 3-2 win. Idaho Falls outhit Upper Valley 8-4. The second game was not as close, with the Idaho Falls leading 9-1 through five innings en route to a 13-3 win.
The Bandits (38-4-1) play a doubleheader today at Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3, UPPER VALLEY 2
I.F. 030 000 0—3 8 2
U.V. 000 002 0—2 4 5
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Willie Nelson 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 2 BB; Bruer Webster 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Jaxon Sorenson. RBI: Alex Cortez, Webster, Caden White. SB: Webster.
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: Klingler 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Brock Abegglen 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Yancey 2-3, Erickson 1-3, Payton Hollist 1-3. 2B: Yancey. 3B: Erickson. RBI: Erickson. SB: Yancey.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, UPPER VALLEY 3
I.F. 004 140 4 — 13 14 1
U.V. 000 101 1 — 3 5 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jaxon Sorenson 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Caden Christensen 3-4, Andrew Gregersen 3-5, Kai Howell 3-4. 2B: Howell 2. RBI: Christensen 4, Alex Cortez, Gregersen 4, Howell, Sorenson, Caden White 2. SB: Webster
UPPER VALLEY — Pitchers: Yancey 4 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Peebles 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Talon Maupin 2-3, Trent Morton 2-3. 2B: Yancey. RBI: Maupin 2, Klingler. SB: Morton.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 7, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6 (10 INNINGS); TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 4, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2: At Twin Falls, the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double-A baseball team dropped a doubleheader to the Twin Falls Cowboys.
The Rockies scored four runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 5-5 and ultimately prompt extra innings in game one. Curtis Drake scored off a Taran Clark double to put the Rockies up 6-5 in the top of the 10th, but the Cowboys responded with a two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. The Rockies (15-22) led game two 2-1 through four innings before the Cowboys scored three unanswered runs.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 7, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6 (10 INNINGS)
East Idaho 001 004 000 1 — 6 13 5
Twin Falls 030 100 100 2 — 7 10 2
EAST IDAHO — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 6.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Taran Clark 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-5, Curtis Darke 3-5, Trey Saathoff 2-5, Peyton Boudrero 2-4. 2B: Clark, Nick Fullmer. RBI: Clark, Drake, Fullmer 2, Rydalch, Saathoff.
TWIN FALLS — Pitchers: Haylen Walker 5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Magnum Hofstetter 4.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Walker 2-5, Kaden Stutzman 2-4, Tai Walker 3-5. 2B: Jace Mahlke, Lucas Young. RBI: Stutzman, Walker, Walker 4, Lucas Young. SB: Sam Hoggarth.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 4, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2
East Idaho 200 000 0 — 2 3 2
Twin Falls 100 012 x — 4 8 1
EAST IDAHO — Pitchers: Curtis Drake 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Taran Clark 2-3. 2B: McGwire Jephson. RBI: Clark.
TWIN FALLS — Pitchers: Parker Maxfield 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Carson Walters 2-2, Luke Moon 2-3, Tai Walker 2-2. 2B: Walker, Walters. RBI: Moon, Walker, Walters 2. SB: Jace Mahlke 2.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 4, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 1; IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 5, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 1: At Skyline, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader over the rival Tigers.
A three-run fifth inning propelled the Grizzlies to the win in game one. Logan Taggart went 2 for 3 and Trey Olson had a double for the Grizzlies while Taggert Miller went 2-4 and Nate Rose went 2 for 3 for the Tigers. The Grizzlies scored four unanswered runs through the last four frames of game two. Nate Rose had a double and an RBI for the Tigers (17-9), who host Madison for a doubleheader Thursday. George E. Price and Caden Taggart each had a double and Price had two RBIs for the Grizzlies (26-9), who host the Idaho Falls Titans for a doubleheader Friday.
POST 65 DRAGONS 4, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 1; POST 65 DRAGONS 8, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 6: At Malad, the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion Single-A baseball team was swept by Malad Post 65 Dragons.
A four-run first inning was enough for Post 65 to hand Blackfoot the game one loss. Eli Hayes went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Blackfoot. The Broncos cut the deficit to two runs in the seventh inning of game two, but could not complete the rally. Nate Goodwin and Benjamin Wilson each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Blackfoot (9-15), which hosts Declo for a doubleheader Thursday.