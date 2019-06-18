At San Diego, the Idaho Falls Bandits Double-A American Legion baseball team had a 12-game win streak snapped with two losses on the final day at the Prospectwire.com San Diego Invitational.
Idaho Falls fell to the SoCal Warriors 5-2 in six innings early in the day, scoring both runs in the sixth inning. The Bandits were edged in their final game, 4-3 to CBG San Diego, thanks to a run in the top of the seventh inning. Idaho Falls went 3-2 in San Diego.
The Bandits (16-3-1) play a doubleheader Thursday at Minico.
SOCAL WARRIORS 5, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 2 (6 INNINGS)
SoCal 111 002—5 8 3
Idaho Falls 000 002—2 4 2
SOCAL—stats unavailable.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Paul Wilson 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Willie Nelson 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Easton Taylor 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Jaxon Sorenson, Caden White. SB: Andrew Gregersen, Tavyn Lords, Bruer Webster.
CBG SAN DIEGO 4, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3
CBG 000 201 1—4 8 0
Idaho Falls 102 000 0—3 6 4
CBG—Pitchers: White 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ohton 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Gomez 2-3, LaRocco 2-3. 2B: Brown, Gomez, LaRocco. RBI: Gomez, LaRocco 2, Ohton. SB: Giganti.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Jace Hanson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. HR: Tavyn Lords. RBI: Christensen, Lords 2. SB: Alex Cortez 2, Kai Howell, Jaxon Sorenson, Bruer Webster.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 11, RIGBY 0: At Rigby, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies Single-A American Legion baseball team extended its win streak to 10 with a shutout victory over Rigby.
Idaho Falls held Rigby to two hits, jumping to a 7-0 lead after two innings. Chandler Robinson went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a stolen base while Cruz Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Grizzlies (14-6), who play a doubleheader Thursday at Bear Lake.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 9, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 2; IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 15, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 2 (4 INNINGS): At Tautphaus Park, the Idaho Falls Knights and Idaho Falls Tigers split a Single-A American Legion doubleheader.
Tyler Schultz went 3 for 4 with a stolen base in game one for the Knights, who led 5-0 through five innings. Nate Rose had a double for the Tigers. The script was flipped in game two by way of a 15-0 Tigers lead through two innings. Dylan Seeley went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base while Skylar Olsen went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers (6-5), who play today in Billings, Mont. Luke Patterson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Knights (8-7), who host Shelley in a doubleheader Thursday.
MADISON CATS 9, SHELLEY RUSSETS 3; MADISON CATS 8, SHELLEY RUSSETS 4: At Shelley, the Madison Cats swept a Single-A American Legion baseball doubleheader over the Shelley Russets.
Brendon Ball went 2 for 4 while Ikakai Jensen went 3 for 3 with an RBI in game one for Madison, which led 6-3 through five innings. Jeremy Burton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Shelley. The Cats built a 6-2 lead through four innings en route to winning game two. Tyler Pena went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases while Reid Nelson went 2 for 2 for Madison (11-8), which plays a doubleheader one week from today at Rigby.