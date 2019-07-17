At Bonneville, the Idaho Falls Bees American Legion Single-A baseball team swept the Rigby Rockies in a doubleheader.
A three-run fifth inning was the deciding factor for the Bees in an 8-5 game one win. The Bees and Rockies were tied 5-5 entering the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Perez went 2 for 3 for the Bees while Kaiden Garner went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Rockies.
The Bees scored 15 unanswered runs to finish game two with a 16-6 win in six innings, outhitting the Rockies 14-4. RJ Woods went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Bees (8-19) while Paxton Sheppard went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Rockies (7-11).