At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Double-A American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader versus the Upper Valley Single-A team.
Blackfoot used a four-run seventh inning to take a 9-8 win over Upper Valley in game one. The game-winning run came off the bat of Juan Pimentel, who scored Carlos Pimentel in the bottom of the seventh with no outs. Blackfoot led 7-6 through three innings of game two before the game became knotted at 9-9 through four innings. Upper Valley broke through for five runs in the fifth en route to taking the win in six innings.
Blackfoot (4-11) hosts the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels for a doubleheader Saturday while Upper Valley (8-10) hosts the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels today for a doubleheader.
BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 9, UPPER VALLEY 8
Upper Valley 004 020 2—8 9 3
Blackfoot 100 040 4—9 13 3
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: Sawyer Klingler 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-4, Yancey 3-4. 3B: Yancey. RBI: Peebles, Yancey 2, Klingler, Bryan Popocatl 2, Talon Maupin.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Payton Brooks 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Juan Pimentel 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Grimmett 2-3, Stryker Wood 3-4, Jerod Gough 2-4, Carlos Pimentel 3-4. 2B: Mike Gardner, Grimmett 2, Wood. 3B: C. Pimentel. RBI: Gardner 2, Gough, Grimmett, J. Pimentel, C. Pimentel 3, Wood.
UPPER VALLEY 14, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 9 (6 INNINGS)
Upper Valley 024 350—14 12 4
Blackfoot 241 200—9 12 3
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: Yancey 4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Moroton 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 3-4, Bryan Popocatl 2-4, Talon Maupin 2-4. 2B: Yancey, Maupin 2. RBI: Peebles, Yancey 4, Sawyer Klingler, Popocatl, Maupin 2, Moroton, K. Yancey. SB: Maupin, Moroton
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Juan Pimentel 3.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Siler Serr 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Payton Brooks 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Mike Gardner 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 3-3, J. Pimentel 3-4, Stryker Wood 3-3, Candon Dahle 2-3. 2B: Dahle. 3B: Wood. RBI: Dahle 2, J. Pimentel 2, Thomas, Wood. SB: Serr, Thomas 2, Kimball Williams, Wood.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 9, GOLDEN DEMONS 8: At Billings, Mont., the Idaho Falls Tigers Single-A American Legion team began the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament with a one-run win.
Idaho Falls trailed 5-4 through four innings before the Golden Demons extended the lead to 8-5 in the fifth. Idaho Falls then scored five unanswered in the final two frames, getting the game winning runs off a two-out, two-RBI single by Zach Bridges in the top of the seventh. Hayden Carlson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Merit Jones went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Tigers (9-8).
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 11, HILLCREST 1 (5 INNINGS): At Pocatello, the Idaho Falls Titans Single-A American Legion team defeated Hillcrest in five innings at the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Idaho Falls, which outhit Hillcrest 9-3, led 8-0 after three innings. Lane Gillespie went 2 for 3 with a triple, Ayson Webb went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a stolen base and Dale McNamara went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Titans (4-5), who continue the tournament versus Blackfoot today.
BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 15, DECLO 4 (5 INNINGS): At Pocatello, Blackfoot took a dominating five-inning win over Declo at the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
The Broncos led 11-3 after two innings and finished with 14 hits. Mekhi Sandoval went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs, Nate Goodwin went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base and Tyler Vance went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Blackfoot (6-7), which continues the tournament today versus the Idaho Falls Titans.