At Twin Falls, Blackfoot split an American Legion Double-A doubleheader versus district opponent Twin Falls to move to 3-8 on the season.
Three errors proved to be the difference for the Broncos in the 4-0 game one loss. The Cowboys outhit the Broncos 6-3. Blackfoot piled on the hits in the 11-1, six-inning game two win. The Broncos outhit the Cowboys 16-4 and held the Cowboys to their lone run in the sixth.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 4, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 0
Blackfoot 000 000 0—0 3 3
Twin Falls 201 010 x—4 6 0
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Payton Brooks 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none.
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Magnum Hofstetter 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hofstetter 2-3, Sam Hoggarth 2-2. 2B: Walters. RBI: Hoggarth, Walters. SB: Hofstetter 3, Walters.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 11, TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 1 (6 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 203 312—11 16 0
Twin Falls 000 001—1 4 0
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 3-4, Grimmett 2-4, Stryker Wood 2-2, Chase Turner 2-3, Carlos Pimentel 2-4, Juan Pimentel 2-4. 2B: Carter Layton, C. Pimentel 2, Siler Serr, Turner. RBI: Mike Gardner 2, Grimmett, Layton, J. Pimentel 2, C. Pimentel 3, Turner 2. SB: Turner.
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Kaden Stutzman 3.2 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Parker Maxfield 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tai Walker 2-2. 3B: Carson Walters. SB: Andy Klop
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 9, MADISON CATS 6; IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 5, MADISON CATS 1: At Rexburg, the Idaho Falls Knights swept the Madison Cats in an American Legion Single-A doubleheader.
A three-run seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie to send the Knights past the Cats in game one. Hunter Peterson went 2 for 3 with a triple for Idaho Falls while Tyler Pena went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for the Cats.
The Knights held the Cats to their lone run in the third inning of game two, a game that featured a combined seven hits and two errors. The Knights (6-5) host the Pocatello Razorbacks for a doubleheader on Monday while the Cats (7-8) play the Post 43 Giants in a doubleheader today at Jackson Hole, Wyo.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 8, NAMPA BRAVES 6: At Nampa, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies edged the Nampa Braves in a game that featured a combined 23 hits and eight errors.
The Grizzlies led 8-3 entering the seventh inning before the Braves chipped away at the deficit in the final frame. Nampa ended the game with six errors.
Logan Taggart went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base, Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Braden Owens went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Grizzlies (8-6), who play Spring Creek and the Nampa Indians today in Nampa.