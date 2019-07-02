At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Broncos edged the Twin Falls Blackhawks to sweep an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Isaiah Thomas stole home to give Blackfoot the decisive run in the bottom of the third inning of a 3-2 game one win. Chase Turner went 2 for 3 with a double, Carlos Pimentel had two RBIs and Thomas and Mike Gardner had two stolen bases each for Blackfoot (7-13).
Blackfoot rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the 6-5 game two win. Carlos Pimentel scored the game-winning run off a Candon Dahle RBI double. Pimentel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Dahle went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base.
BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 3, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 2
Twin Falls 011 000 0—2 5 1
Blackfoot 201 000 x—3 5 1
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: Rambar 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Parsons, Rambar. RBI: LaGrone, Hughes. SB: Rosas, Knaup.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Candon Dahle 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Chase Turner 2-3. 2B: Turner. RBI: Carlos Pimentel 2. SB: Mike Gardner 2, Isaiah Thomas 2.
BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 6, TWIN FALLS 5
Twin Falls 010 040 0—5 8 0
Blackfoot 101 020 2—6 12 1
TWIN FALLS—Pitchers: LaGrone 5.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Hughes 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hudelson 2-4, Rambar 2-4, Knaup 2-3. 2B: Rambar. 3B: Rosas. RBI: Rosas 2, Knaup. SB: LaGrone 2, Rosas 2.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Candon Dahle 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Dosa Nappo 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Juan Pimentel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Brooks 2-3, Mike Gardner 2-3, Carlos Pimentel 3-4, Dahle 3-4. 2B: Dahle 2, Carter Layton. RBI: Dahle, Pimentel 2, Chase Turner, Stryker Wood 2. SB: Dahle, Gardner, Siler Serr, Isaiah Thomas, Turner 2
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 16, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2 (5 INNINGS); POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7: At Rigby, the East Idaho Rockies dropped an American Legion Double-A baseball doubleheader to the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels.
The Runnin' Rebels outhit the Rockies 13-4 in game one, building a 9-0 lead through three innings. Moki Jensen went 2 for 3 for the Rockies. A five-inning seventh inning helped the Rockies cut into the lead in game two, but they could not complete the rally. Landen Drake went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Jensen went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for the Rockies (11-18).
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 16, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2 (5 INNINGS)
Pocatello 207 25—16 13 1
East Idaho 000 02—2 4 1
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Payton Cleaves 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Eben Curtiss 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cleaves 2-3, Seth Nate 3-3, Nick McAdam 2-4, Braxton Wilhelm 2-3. 2B: Nate, Cleaves. HR: Cleaves, Dalton Jones. RBI: Nate, Cleaves 2, Dylan Jester, Wilhelm, Jaxon Christensen 2, Jones 3, Trei Hough 2, McAdam 2. SB: Hough.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Moki Jensen 4.1 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; McGwire Jephson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jensen 2-3. 2B: Nick Fullmer. RBI: Peyton Boudrero, Dayne Lounsbury.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7
Pocatello 140 200 3—10 16 4
East Idaho 001 010 5—7 11 2
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Jaxon Christensen 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Josh Potter 3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Cleaves 2-5, Dylan Jester 2-4, Seth Nate 2-5, Dalton Jones 2-5, Christensen 2-3, Braxton Wilhelm 3-3. 2B: Seth Nate, Wilhelm. 3B: Jones. RBI: Nate, Cleaves, Jester 2, Jones 2, Ethan Wolfenbarger 3.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Trey Saathoff 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Nick Fullmer 1.1 IP, 5 R, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4, Moki Jensen 2-4, Saathoff 2-4, Landen Drake 2-3. HR: L. Drake. RBI: L. Drake 2, McGwire Jephson, Dylan Rydalch. SB: Jensen.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 17, CANYON RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 13, CANYON RIDGE 4: At Skyline, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader over Canyon Ridge.
The Grizzlies outhit Canyon Ridge 20-5 in game one, building a 14-0 lead through three innings. Cruz Taylor went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases, Trey Olson went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Logan Taggart went 2 for 2 with a double and a stolen base.
After trading leads with Canyon Ridge in the first inning of game two, the Grizzlies went ahead 7-2 in the second inning and held Canyon Ridge scoreless the final four innings. Taylor went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, Braden Owens went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Chandler Robinson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Grizzlies (20-8), who play in Spokane, Wash., beginning Friday.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 10, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 0 (5 INNINGS); BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 8, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 2: At Hillcrest, the Blackfoot Broncos and Idaho Falls Knights split an American Legion Single-A doubleheader.
The Knights had the upper hand in game one, scoring 10 runs through four innings and holding the Broncos to one hit. Dallin Weatherly went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights.
Blackfoot flipped the script in game two, taking an 8-0 lead through three innings and ending the game outhitting the Knights 10-2. Mekhi Sandoval went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Cayson Fisher went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Blackfoot (9-13), which hosts Bear Lake in a doubleheader Friday. The Knights (14-12) travel to Boise on Thursday.