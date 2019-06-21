At Saint George, Utah, a four-run second inning sent the Alta Hawks past the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double A team.
Curtis Drake had two of the Rockies six hits and McGwire Jephson added a homer and two RBIs.
The Rockies were playing the Dixie Flyers in the late game, which did not conclude by Post Register deadline. The score was 4-1 Dixie in the top of the sixth. The Rockies (9-10) play the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels in a doubleheader Monday at Pocatello.
ALTA HAWKS 5, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 4
Alta 040 010 0—5 7 3
East Idaho 110 110 0—4 6 2
ALTA—Pitchers: Kache Williams 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Riley Johnson 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Jordan Smith 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Smith 2-3, Tyler Nelson 2-4. 2B: Nelson, Smith. RBI: Nelson, Jaden Parsons, Sam Roberts, Smith.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Curtis Drake 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-5, Landen Drake 2-4. HR: McGwire Jephson. RBI: C. Drake, Jephson 2, Dayne Lounsbury.
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 18, SODA SPRINGS 3 (5 INNINGS): At Pocatello, the Idaho Falls Titans American Legion Single A team used a 13-run third inning to cruise to a win over Soda Springs at the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
The Titans outhit Soda Springs 12-3. Braden Crystal went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, Ayson Webb went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Lane Gillespie went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base and Mason Dale went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Titans (5-6), who continue tournament play today.
ALBERTA WHITE 7, IDAHO FALLS BEES 5: At Bozeman, Mont., the Idaho Falls Bees American Legion Single A team fell to a Canadian team in the final innings.
The Bees led 5-2 through four innings but were outscored 5-0 over the next two frames. Freddy Frederickson went 2 for 2, Jacob Perez had a double and Teegan Bird had two RBIs for the Bees (3-13).
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 10, BILLINGS SCARLETS 4: At Billings, Mont., Zach Lee knocked in three runs and Nate Rose added a pair of RBIs for the Tigers at the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament. Merit Jones picked up the win, giving up four hits and two earned runs over 6.1 innings for Idaho Falls (10-5), which continues tournament play today.