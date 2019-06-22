At Springville, Utah, the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double A team came through in the seventh inning for a win over Springville to conclude a three-day road trip to Utah.
Tied 3-3 through four innings and 4-4 through six innings, the Rockies scored three runs in the top of the seventh off a two-RBI triple by Taran Clark and an RBI single by Nick Fullmer. East Idaho outhit Springville 12-8. The Rockies (10-11) play the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels on Monday in a doubleheader in Pocatello.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, SPRINGVILLE 5
East Idaho 000 310 3—7 12 2
Springville 010 210 1—5 8 1
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Jordan Porter 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Peyton Boudrero 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4, Taran Clark 4-4, Grady Rasmussen 2-4, Nick Fullmer 3-4. 2B: Fullmer. 3B: Clark. RBI: Clark 2, Fullmer 2, Kekoa Jensen, Rasmussen, Rydalch. SB: Jensen.
SPRINGVILLE—unavailable.
BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 2, POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 1; POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 9, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 5: At Pocatello, the Blackfoot American Legion Double A team won the opening game over the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels before falling in the nightcap.
The Broncos (5-12) took game one 2-1 off Juan Pimentel's walk off RBI single that scored Mike Gardner in the bottom of the seventh. Blackfoot had tied the game in the fifth inning. The Runnin' Rebels outscored the Broncos 8-3 in the final three innings to take game two.
BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 2, POCATELLO RUNNIN REBELS 1
Pocatello 001 000 0—1 7 1
Blackfoot 000 010 1—2 5 0
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Dalton Jones 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Cleaves 2-4, Dylan Jester 2-4, Nick McAdam 2-4. 2B: Payton Cleaves. RBI: McAdam. SB: Jester.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Isaiah Thomas 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Stryker Wood. RBI: Mike Gardner, Juan Pimentel.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 9, BLACKFOOT DOUBLE A 5
Pocatello 010 042 2—9 11 1
Blackfoot 020 011 1—5 12 3
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Potter 5.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kyler Knowles 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Cleaves 3-5, Dalton Jones 2-4, Ethan Wolfenbarger 2-3, Knowles 2-4. 2B: Cleaves. 3B: Jones. RBI: Jaxon Christensen, Trei Hough, Jones 2, Wolfenbarger.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Isaiah Thomas 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Payton Brooks 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Dosa Nappo 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Thomas 3-4, Mike Gardner 2-3, Carlos Pimentel 2-3, Chase Turner 2-3, Brooks 2-3. 2B: Brooks 2, Turner. RBI: Brooks, Gardner, Juan Pimentel, Turner. SB: J. Pimentel
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, SPRINGVILLE 5: At St. George, Utah
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 4, IDAHO FALLS 'B' TIGERS 0: At Pocatello, the Idaho Falls Titans shut out the Idaho Falls Tigers 'B' Single-A team in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament. The teams combined for four hits.
Dylan Forsgren had a double and two RBIs and also pitched the two-hitter, striking out 10 while walking one in seven innings. Tanner Berdrow and Ayson Webb each had an RBI for the Titans (6-6), who conclude the tournament today.
RIVERTON RAIDERS 8, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 6 (6 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Riverton Raiders scored five runs in the first inning en route to an American Legion Single-A baseball win over Blackfoot.
Blackfoot outhit Riverton 9-7 but had two errors to Riverton's one. Tyler Vance went 2 for 4, Mekhi Sandoval went 2 for 3 and Eli Hayes went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Blackfoot (7-9), which plays a doubleheader Wednesday at Burley.
IDAHO FALLS BEES 10, BOZEMAN BUCKS 2 (5 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS BEES 6, HELENA REPS 5 (6 INNINGS): At Bozeman, Mont., the Idaho Falls Bees picked up two wins over Montana teams.
The Bees scored seven runs in the fifth inning en route to a dominant game one win, outhitting Bozeman 11-2. Teegan Bird went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple two RBIs while Seth Walton went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. The Bees scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a comeback win in game two, scoring the game-winning run off a passed ball. Jacob Perez had a home run and three RBIs while Dawson Fullmer went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bees (5-14).