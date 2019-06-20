At Rupert, Andrew Gregersen belted a pair of homers, including a grand slam in the opener, as the Idaho Falls Bandits swept an American Legion AA doubleheader at Minico on Thursday.
Austin Charboneau struck out seven in a complete-game shutout in the opener as Idaho Falls pulled away for an 11-0 victory.
In the second game, the Bandits tallied 20 hits and three homers, including another by Gregersen, on the way to a 17-8 win. Caden White and Paul Wilson also homered and Tanner Webb finished with a team-high four RBIs as the Bandits improved to 18-3-1.
Idaho Falls will host Spokane in a doubleheader at Bonneville High on Sunday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 17, MINICO 8
Bandits 0 5 4 5 0 0 3 — 17 20 5
Minico 5 2 0 0 1 0 0 — 8 13 1
BANDITS — Pitchers: Jace Hanson 3.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Easton Taylor 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Bruer Webster 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Webster 5-6, Tanner Webb 2-5, Tavyn Lords 2-4, Caden Christensen 2-4, Paul Wilson 3-5, Caden White 2-3, Alex Cortez 3-4. 2B: Webb, Webster. HR: Andrew Gregersen, White, Wilson. RBI: Cortez, Gregersen 2, Lords 3, Webb 4, Webster 3, White 3, Wilson.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11, MINICO 0
Bandits 1 0 0 0 6 0 4 — 11 9 1
Minico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 8 2
BANDITS — Pitchers: Austin Charboneau 7.0 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-4, Andrew Gregersen 2-4, Willie Nelson 2-4. 3B: Nick Layland, Nelson. HR: Gregersen 2, Nelson. RBI: Caden Christensen, Gregersen 5, Layland, Lords, Nelson 2.
MINICO — Pitchers: Matson 5.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 6 BB; Schow 2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Schow 2-3, Carpenter 2-3.
LONE PEAK 9, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3: At St. George, Utah, the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double-A baseball team fell to Lone Peak, Utah.
The Rockies, who were outhit 12-7, committed two errors to none by Lone Peak. Lone Peak took the lead after the second inning and never vanquished it.
The Rockies (9-9) play two games today in St. George.
LONE PEAK 9, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3
Lone Peak 131 110 2—9 12 0
East Idaho 200 100 0—3 7 2
LONE PEAK—unavailable.
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Taran Clark 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Trey Saathoff 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-3, Curtis Drake 2-3, Saathoff 204. 3B: Drake. RBI: Peyton Boudrero, Dylan Rydalch, Saathoff.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 16, SHELLEY 6 (6 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 13, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, the Idaho Falls Knights swept Shelley in an American Legion Single A baseball doubleheader.
The Knights outhit the Russets 32-4 for the day, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning of game one and scoring all 13 runs of game two through the first three innings. Dallin Weatherly, Tyson Tolman and Luke Patterson all had big days at the plate. Weatherly went 6 for 7 with three doubles and five RBIs for the day, Tolman went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three stolen bases and Patterson went 6 for 8 with three doubles, seven RBIs and a stolen base for the Knights (10-7), who host the Idaho Falls Grizzlies on Monday for a doubleheader.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 9, BEAR LAKE 6; IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 12, BEAR LAKE 1 (5 INNINGS): At Montpelier, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies swept an American Legion Single A doubleheader versus Soda Springs.
The Grizzlies outhit Soda Springs 13-2 in game one. Ian Galbreaith hit a three-run home run with one out in the top of the seventh to win it for Idaho Falls. Galbreaith finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and also hit a triple. Cruz Taylor went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases while Chandler Robinson went 2 for 2. The Grizzlies jumped to an 8-1 lead through three innings of game two. Logan Taggart went 3 for 4 with three stolen bases, Taylor went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases and Galbreaith went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two stolen bases for the Grizzlies (16-6), who play a doubleheader Monday at the Idaho Falls Knights.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS SINGLE A 2, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 1: At Pocatello, the Blackfoot American Legion Single A baseball team edged the Idaho Falls Titans on day two of the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Kyler Mills scored the game-winning run off a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning. Boden Christensen had an RBI for Blackfoot (7-7), which plays the Pocatello Razorbacks today. Kaysen Isom went 2 for 4 and Mason Dale went 2 for 3 for the Titans (4-6), who play Soda Springs today.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 9, GOLDEN DEMONS 8; IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 8, SHADLE PARK SHOCKERS 7: At Billings, Montana, the Tigers rallied to score three runs in the top of the sixth, and then pulled ahead with two runs in the seventh when Zach Bridges lined a two-run single to right to win the opener. Bridges finished with three RBIs. Nate Rose picked up the win with two scoreless innings in relief.
The Tigers held off the Shockers in the second game, scoring five runs in the third for a 7-2 lead. The Shockers closed within a run, but Eliot Jones needed just 22 pitches to close out the final two innings.