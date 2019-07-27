At Lewiston, the Idaho Falls Bandits defeated the Nampa Chiefs 5-1 for their second win in as many days at the Idaho American Legion Double A State Tournament thanks in part to Andrew Gregersen’s arm.
Gregersen threw a one-hitter in the win, giving up one run on one hit while striking out eight and walking five in seven innings of work. He also had a double and was one of five Bandits with a stolen base in the win. Caden Christensen and Tavyn Lords had two hits each while Randon Hostert, who switched between right field and first base for the Bandits, had a triple and a stolen base.
The Bandits (48-5-1) advance to play familiar foe Pocatello (33-17) in an 8 p.m. winner’s bracket game tonight. This will be the sixth meeting between the district opponents this summer. The Bandits have won all previous meetings, including their last contest, a 17-0 win in five innings on July 20 in the American Legion Double A Area C Tournament championship game in Pocatello.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, NAMPA CHIEFS 1
I.F. 200 101 1 — 5 7 1
Nampa 001 000 0 — 1 1 1
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 2-4, Tavyn Lords 2-4. 2B: Gregersen. 3B: Randon Hostert. RBI: Christensen, Gregersen, Jace Hanson. SB: Gregersen, Hostert, Lords, Jaxon Sorenson, Bruer Webster.
NAMPA — Pitchers: Plew 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Babneau. SB: Maxwell, Fuentes, Plew
LEWIS-CLARK TWINS 5, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2: At Lewiston, the East Idaho Rockies were eliminated at the Idaho American Legion Double A State Tournament by Lewis-Clark.
The Rockies were held scoreless until the seventh inning, when Curtis Drake stole home and Moki Jensen scored off a Trey Saathoff single. Landen Drake grounded out in the next at bat, however, for the final out to end the game.
The Rockies end the summer 19-27.
LEWIS-CLARK TWINS 5, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 2
L.C. 000 212 0 — 5 6 1
E.I. 000 000 2 — 2 6 1
LEWIS-CLARK — Pitchers: Terin Judy 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Dawson Bonfield 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Hart 2-4. HR: Coy Stout. RBI: Stout.
EAST IDAHO — Pitchers: Moki Jensen 5.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 6 Bb; Taran Clark 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Peyton Boudrero 2-3. RBI: Trey Saathoff. SB: Curtis Drake.