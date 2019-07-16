At Bonneville, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies American Legion Single-A baseball team completed a doubleheader sweep of the Idaho Falls Bees on Tuesday.
Cruz Taylor threw a no-hitter en route to the Grizzlies’ 18-0 win over the Bees in five innings in game one. Taylor allowed no runs on no hits while walking two and striking out nine in five innings and he went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Trey Olson went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Grizzlies.
The Bees led game two 3-0 through three innings before the Grizzlies outscored them 7-1 the rest of the way to win 7-4. Braden Owens went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Caden Taggart went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Grizzlies (31-10). Riley Bowman went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Bees (6-20).
MADISON CATS 16, KIMBERLY ASTROS 6 (5 INNINGS); MADISON CATS 9, KIMBERLY ASTROS 8: At Rexburg, the Madison Cats American Legion Single-A baseball team swept Kimberly in a doubleheader.
The Cats led 11-2 through game one, ending the contest outhitting Kimberly 12-4. Reid Nelson went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, Kameron Kostial went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Isaac Walker went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Game two came down to the wire, with Isaac Walker scoring to tie the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh and Marc Telford scoring the game-winning run off an error four batters later. Kostial went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Telford went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Madison (17-14), which plays a doubleheader today at Jerome.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 15, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 7; IDAHO FALLS TITANS 2, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Idaho Falls Knights and Idaho Falls Titans split an American Legion Single-A baseball doubleheader.
The Knights compiled 16 hits en route to the game one win. Dallin Weatherly went 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base, Luke Patterson went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI and Wade Capson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Knights. Tanner Berdrow and Dylan Forsgren each had doubles and Ayson Webb had a home run for the Titans. The Knights were held scoreless in game two, getting outhit 7-4. Webb went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Titans (9-12-1), who host Rigby for a doubleheader Thursday. The Knights (19-18) host the Idaho Falls Tigers for a nine-inning game Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 12, RIGBY 2 (6 INNINGS); RIGBY 5, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 4 (8 INNINGS): At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Tigers split an American Legion Single-A doubleheader versus Rigby.
The Tigers scored eight unanswered runs to end game one with a five-inning win. Nate Rose went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Merit Jones went 2 for 3 and Chris Dompier and Taggert Miller each had a double. The teams were knotted at 4-4 through seven innings of game two, prompting extra innings. Rigby won with an RBI single with one out in the top of the eighth. Rose went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI while Zack Lee went 2 for 2 for the Tigers (23-10), who play Thursday at the Idaho Falls Knights.