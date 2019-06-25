At Rigby, the Madison Cats and Rigby Rockies American Legion Single-A baseball teams split a doubleheader.
The Rockies took game one 5-2, holding the Cats scoreless until the sixth inning. Kaiden Garner went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs while Regan Hendricks had a double, an RBI and two stolen bases for Rigby.
Madison took game two 8-6, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie. Tyler Pena went 2 for 4 with two triples and an RBI while Reid Nelson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Madison (12-9), which is off until a July 10 doubleheader at the Idaho Falls Titans. Regan Hendricks went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and Ethan Fox went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Rigby (2-4).
BURLEY GREEN SOX 12, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 0 (5 INNINGS); BURLEY GREEN SOX 17, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 14: At Burley, Blackfoot was swept by Burley in an American Legion Single-A doubleheader.
Burley outhit Blackfoot 9-2 in game one, taking an 8-0 lead through two innings. The teams combined for nine errors.
In game two, Burley took a 13-3 lead through three innings before Blackfoot began chipping away. The Broncos committed 11 errors in the game. Cayson Fisher went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI while Brad Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Blackfoot (7-11), who host the Idaho Falls Grizzlies in a doubleheader Friday.