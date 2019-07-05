At Jackson Hole, Wyo., the East Idaho Rockies American Legion Double-A team split versus two out of state teams.
The Rockies defeated the Gillette Riders out of Gillette, Wyo., 12-7 earlier in the day. East Idaho entered the seventh inning leading 7-6, then put the game away with five runs. The Rockies outhit the Riders 16-7 in the contest.
Later in the day, the Rockies (12-20) fell to Lone Peak, Utah, 12-4 in five innings. Lone Peak built a 6-2 lead through three innings and ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 12, GILLETTE RIDERS 7
East Idaho 331 000 5—12 16 5
Gillette 203 010 1—7 8 1
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Curtis Drake 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Taran Clark 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-3, C. Drake 3-5, Kekoa Jensen 2-4, Moki Jensen 3-4, Clark 2-4, Trey Saathoff 2-3, Peyton Boudrero 2-3. 2B: Clark, Saathoff. 3B: C. Drake. RBI: Boudrero, Clark, Landen Drake, C. Drake 3, Nick Fullmer, K. Jensen, M. Jensen, Jephson, Saathoff. SB: C. Drake.
GILLETTE—Pitchers: Jake Lacey 2.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Zach Brown 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 K; Kaleb Lewis 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Mason Powell 2-3, Cole Swisher 2-4. 2B: Powell. RBI: Brown, Powell, Kaden Race, Tanner Richards, Swisher 2.
LONE PEAK 12, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 4 (5 INNINGS)
East Idaho 011 11—4 6 3
Lone Peak 330 15—12 14 1
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 4 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Trey Saathoff 0 IP+, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nick Fullmer 2-3, Curtis Drake 2-3. 2B: Taran Clark, Fullmer. RBI: Landen Drake, C. Drake, Saathoff.
LONE PEAK—unavailable.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 8, BELLINGHAM 0; IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 10, MISSION VALLEY MINERS 3: At Spokane, Wash., the Idaho Falls Grizzlies American Legion Single-A baseball team won a pair of games.
The Grizzlies shut out Bellingham earlier in the day. Cruz Taylor led them at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. In the second game, the Grizzlies scored five runs through the fifth and sixth innings en route to a victory over Mission Valley. Taylor went 3 for 4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base, Braden Owens went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Caden Taggart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Grizzlies (22-8), who continue tournament play today in Washington against the LaGrande Legends.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 16, WOOD RIVER 6 (4 INNINGS): At the Boise Firecracker Tournament, the Knights defeated Wood River in four innings.
The Knights piled on 10 runs in the first inning en route to the win. David Henze went 3 for 4 with two RBis, a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Hunter Peterson went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Schultz went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored for the Knights (16-12), who play Hanford and Nampa in Boise today. The Knights began a third game Friday night against Capital, but it did not conclude by Post Register deadline.
ARCHIE HAY POST 9, RIGBY ROCKIES 5; RIGBY ROCKIES 12, SPRING CREEK 8: At St. Anthony, the Rigby Rockies American Legion Single-A baseball team split on Friday.
The Rockies trailed 7-0 through four innings of game one in a game that featured a combined 25 hits and five errors. Joel Simmons went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ryker Kirkham went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Connor Lord went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
An eight-run fourth inning propelled the Rockies to their win over Spring Creek. Kolby Osborn went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases, Regan Hendricks went 3 for 5 with an RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases and Marc Piazza went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for the Rockies (3-5).
UPPER VALLEY 8, MADISON CATS 2; MADISON CATS 11, ROCK SPRINGS 0: At St. Anthony, the Madison Cats American Legion Single-A baseball team split on Friday.
Upper Valley defeated Madison in game one, holding the Cats to two runs in the first inning and outhitting them 12-3. Marc Telford had an RBI for Madison. Kyler Yancey went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for Upper Valley. The Cats shut out Rock Springs, Wyo., in game two behind Isaac Walker’s one hitter. Walker allowed no runs on one hit while walking five and striking out eight in seven innings pitched. Tyler Pena went 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored, Walker went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base and Ikakai Jensen went 2 for 3 with an BRI and a run scored for the Cats (14-10).