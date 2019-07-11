At Tautphaus Park, the Idaho Falls Tigers American Legion Single-A baseball team swept a doubleheader over the Madison Cats.
Nate Rose brought the firepower for the Tigers in the 17-5 game one win in five innings, going 4 for 4 with a double and seven RBIs. Idaho Falls scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tyler Pena went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Cats.
A 7-3 lead through three innings paced the Tigers to a 10-2 game two win. Zach Bridges went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Idaho Falls (19-9), which hosts Wood River for a doubleheader today. Kameron Kostial had an RBI for Madison (15-14), which hosts Kimberly for a doubleheader Tuesday.
RIGBY ROCKIES 11, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS); RIGBY ROCKIES 19, SHELLEY 7 (5 INNINGS): At Rigby, the Rigby Rockies American Legion Single-A baseball team compiled 26 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Shelley.
Rigby scored seven runs in the third inning en route to the game one win. Paxton Sheppard went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs while Kaiden Garner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
The Rockies built a 17-7 lead through three innings of game two. Joel Simmons went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a stolen base, Connor Lord went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Lucas Hawkes went 3 for 3 with and four RBIs for Rigby (6-6).
BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 14, DECLO 4 (5 INNINGS); BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 18, DECLO 3 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion Single-A baseball team swept a doubleheader over Declo with a pair of five-inning wins.
The Broncos led 11-4 through four innings of game one. Brad Johnson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Benjamin Wilson went 2 for 3 with a double and Eli Hayes went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases.
Blackfoot scored 14 runs in the first inning of game two, ending the game outhitting Declo 13-3. Kyler Mills went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Cash Jensen went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Talon Sensenbach went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Blackfoot (11-15), which plays a doubleheader Saturday at Marsh Valley.