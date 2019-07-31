At Burley, the Idaho Falls Tigers kept their summer going with a 13-4 win over Fruitland in an elimination game on day 2 of the Idaho American Legion Single-A state tournament.
Trailing 3-2 after one inning, the Tigers went on take a 6-4 lead after five innings. Idaho Falls put the game away in the seventh, scoring seven runs on a walk, a hit batter, an error and two hits on no outs. Fruitland committed three errors to I.F.’s one.
Zach Bridges went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, Taggert Miller went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, Nate Rose went 2 for 5 with a double and Eliot Jones went 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base for the Tigers (27-12), who play Moscow today in an another elimination game at 4:30 p.m.