At Burley, the Idaho Falls Tigers fell to Area B champion Emmett 9-6 to begin the Idaho American Legion Single-A State Tournament.
The Tigers, who reached state as the No. 3 seed from Area C, trailed 5-1 through four innings and 9-3 through five innings. The Tigers scored three unanswered runs to end the game but left two runners stranded in the seventh. Emmett outhit Idaho Falls 12-7. The Tigers had three errors to Emmett’s one.
Zack Lee went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Dylan Seeley had a double and Chris Dompier had two RBIs for the Tigers (26-12), who play Fruitland at 9:30 a.m. today in an elimination game.