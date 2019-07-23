At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Tigers went 2-0 on day two of the American Legion Single A Area C District Tournament to keep their summer going.
The Tigers defeated Jerome 11-4 in the early game Tuesday, building an 8-2 lead through five innings. Nate Rose went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Eliot Jones went 3 for 3, three RBIs and two stolen bases and Zack Lee went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
The Tigers held off the Kimberly Astros 4-3 in the evening game. Idaho Falls took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and held Kimberly scoreless until the fourth and fifth innings. Neither team recorded a hit over the final two innings. Zach Bridges went 4 for 4 with a double, Skylar Olsen had a double and a stolen base and Rose had a triple and two RBIs for the Tigers (25-11), who play the Idaho Falls Knights in an elimination game today.
MALAD 2, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 0: At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Knights were shut out by Malad in the semifinals of the American Legion Single A Area C District Tournament.
The Knights outhit Malad 7-2, but scored their runs on a steal of home and an error. The Knights left seven runners on base compared to two by Malad.
David Henze and Dallin Weatherly each had a double for the Knights (21-19), who play the Idaho Falls Tigers in an elimination game today.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 11, WENDELL 7; BURLEY GREEN SOX 2, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 1: At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies’ season ended upon going 1-1 on day two of the American Legion Single A Area C District Tournament.
The Grizzlies, who entered the tournament as one of three No. 1 seeds, defeated Wendell in a Tuesday morning game to keep the season going. The Grizzlies led 7-6 through four innings before scoring four in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Taggart went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Caden Taggart went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
The Burley Green Sox eliminated the Grizzlies in the afternoon game. The Grizzlies broke up a scoreless game with a run in the sixth, but the Green Sox scored two in the seventh. Chandler Robinson went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Grizzlies, who end the summer 32-12.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 11, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 1 (6 INNINGS): At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Titans’ run at the American Legion Single A Area C District Tournament came to an end at the hands of Burley on Tuesday morning.
The Green Sox outhit the Titans 12-6 and scored seven runs in the fourth inning to stretch their lead to 9-1.
Mason Dale went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Conner Hall went 2 for 3 for the Titans, who end the summer 12-14.