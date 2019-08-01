At Burley, the Idaho Falls Tigers defeated the Moscow Blue Devils 11-8 in an elimination game to reach the semifinals of the Idaho American Legion Single A state tournament.
A five-run fifth inning put the Blue Devils ahead 8-6 before the Tigers rallied for the win. Idaho Falls scored three runs in the top of the seventh off a two-run home run by Hunter Miller and a sacrifice fly by Nate Rose that drove in Taggert Miller.
Hunter Miller went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Rose and Eliot Jones each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base and Zack Lee went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for the Tigers (28-12), who play host team Burley in a 7 p.m. semifinal game tonight. A win would send Idaho Falls to Saturday afternoon’s championship game while a loss would eliminate the Tigers.