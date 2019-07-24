At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Tigers defeated a familiar foe in an elimination game at the American Legion Single A Area C District Tournament to qualify for state.
The Tigers completed a comeback to beat the Idaho Falls Knights 11-8 early in the day. The Knights led 8-1 through four innings before the Tigers scored 10 unanswered runs through the fifth and sixth innings to rally for the win. The Tigers scored seven runs on four hits in the sixth. Zach Bridges went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Nate Rose went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Hayden Carlson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers. Luke Patterson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs while Dallin Weatherly went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Knights, who end the summer 21-20.
The Tigers (26-11) advance to the Single A State Tournament, which begins Monday in Burley.