At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Tigers swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader versus the Idaho Falls Bees.
A two out, two-run single by Chris Dompier in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Tigers a 7-6 win in the opening game. Dompier finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Merit Jones went 2 for 3 with a double. Seth Walton went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases for the Bees.
The Tigers took the second game 14-1 in five innings, taking a 9-1 lead after two innings and ending the contest outhitting the Bees 10-4. Zach Bridges went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Zach Lee went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Jaxon Cherry went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers (13-6), who are off until a July 4 game versus the Billings Cardinals at the Teton Classic in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
POST 43 GIANTS 3, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 3 (5 INNINGS); POST 43 GIANTS 8, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 0: At Jackson Hole, the American Legion Double-A Post 43 Giants swept a doubleheader versus the Single-A Idaho Falls Knights.
The Knights were in a 12-0 hole through two innings of game one and ended the game being outhit 12-3. The Giants shut out the Knights in game two, holding them to two hits.
The Knights (11-10) play a doubleheader Friday at Twin Falls.
POST 43 GIANTS 13, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 3 (5 INNINGS)
Knights 002 10—3 3 3
Giants 571 0x—13 12 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 1.2 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; CJ Chastain 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schultz 2-3. RBI: Will Grimmett, Luke Patterson, Schultz.
POST 43—Pitchers: Benny Zarate 3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Aaron Moya 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Fairbanks 2-3, Matt Ellingson 3-4, Connor Lang 2-2. 2B: Quentin Bruno. 3B: Anthony Bleggi. RBI: Gus Armijo, Quentin Bruno 2, Matt Ellingson, Fairbanks, Bleggi, Rowan Bruno, Lang 2.
POST 43 GIANTS 8, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 0
Knights 000 000 0—0 2 1
Giants 104 030 x—8 11 1
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Tyler Schultz 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Wade Capson 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none.
POST 43—Pitchers: Sawyer Runnels 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Will Walker 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Kyle Cranston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Fairbanks 2-2, Seth Christiansen 2-3, Gus Armijo 2-4, Parker Bleggi 2-4. 2B: Armijo, P. Bleggi, Rowan Bruno. RBI: Fairbanks, A. Bleggi 2, P. Bleggi 3, R. Bruno, Christiansen. SB: Fairbanks